William Shatner Joins New Frontier of AI at 90

On his birthday, William Shatner and L.A. tech company StoryFile announced that he is exploring the new frontier of AI, and that he will be the first of many to use StoryFile Life to create an interactive, conversational AI-powered video to preserve his memory and legacy for generations to come, beyond the limitations of time and space.

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoryFile announced today that cultural icon William Shatner has joined the company as a brand ambassador and is the first person to use StoryFile Life to create an AI-powered interactive conversational video so family and friends can interact with him for years to come. His complete StoryFile conversation, powered by AI and its proprietary technology Conversa, will be available to interact with the public on all connected devices in May.

“This is for all my children and all my children's children and all my children's loved ones and all the loved ones of the loved ones,” says William Shatner. “That's my gift to you down through time.”

Watch Willaim Shatner at the StoryFile studio in Los Angeles using the company's groundbreaking AI platform here.

“William Shatner is going where no one has gone before,” said StoryFile Co-Founder & CEO Heather Maio-Smith. “Generations in the future will be able to have a conversation with him. Not an avatar, not a deep fake, but with the real William Shatner answering their questions about his life and work. This changes the trajectory of the future – of how we experience life today, and how we share those lessons and stories for generations to come.”

StoryFile Life will launch in June, bringing the world a new type of interactive storytelling that will change how we remember, how we interact, how we share stories, how we teach future generations, and how we learn. The technology includes the patented “Artificially Intelligent Interactive Memories System” on Conversa, which uses natural language processing and other innovative technologies. It can be used with all connected devices as well as VR/AR, 3D and alternative technological/digital platforms.

“At StoryFile, we believe every person’s story matters,” said StoryFile Co-Founder Stephen Smith. “Who better to show the world how StoryFile Life works than, William Shatner, a man the world knows for stretching our imaginations about the future and life in this universe and beyond. A man who has always generously shared the highs and lows with us, and who has mastered the art of storytelling.”

StoryFile has used its Conversa and technology platform to create StoryFiles and projects with Time magazine and Microsoft (to name a few), and also surprised the world with the gift of the first and only AI Santa Claus this past Christmas, which was created to usher in the holiday spirit to children and families worldwide for free, during the COVID pandemic. Heather Smith Miao has spoken on AI recently at MIT and Johns Hopkins; StoryFile has been profiled on Forbes, Reuters, and more.

