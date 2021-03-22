West Mining Engages Ironmask Exploration to Conduct Airborne Survey and Sampling Programs on Its 100% Owned Junker Property in BC

/EIN News/ -- Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEST MINING CORP. (“West” or the “Company”) (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) (FRA: 1HL) is pleased to announce it has engaged Ironmask Exploration Services Ltd. (“Ironmask”) to conduct drone-based photogrammetry and LiDAR surveys as well as a comprehensive geochemical sampling program on its 100% owned Junker Property located in the prolific “Golden Horseshoe” district of British Columbia. This exploration program is designed to follow up on the Junker Property’s historic gold and copper anomalies.



The “Golden Horseshoe” district of British Columbia is home to multiple historic gold mines including the Kemess South Mine owned by Centerra Gold Inc. and the Lawyers Mine of Benchmark Metals Inc. Historic production at the Kemess South Mine (1998-2010) was 92 million grams gold, 4.8 million grams silver and 335 million kilograms copper from 228.7 million tonnes milled (BC Minfile 094E 094). At the Lawyers Mine (1989-1992), 5.4 million grams gold and 113 million grams silver was produced from 570,000 tonnes mined (BC Minfile 094E 066). Recent drilling by Benchmark at the Lawyers project (see News Release dated March 17, 2021) returned 52.91 metres of 5.95 g/t gold and 130.93 g/t silver and 4.47 metres of 58.72 g/t gold and 958.39 g/t silver.

Initial interest in the Junker Property was sparked by a stream sediment sample that is above the 99th percentile gold (INNA), collected as part of the BC Ministry of Mines Regional Geochemical Sampling program. Similar signatures with 98th or 99th percentile gold in stream sediment samples were returned near the historic Lawyers, Kemess and Baker Mines.

The Junker Property is over 2,100 hectares and underlain by Lower to Middle Jurassic marine sedimentary and volcanic rocks of the Hazelton Group. In 2004, Stealth Minerals collected 19 rock samples and 13 silt samples for geochemical analysis (see BC Ministry of Mines Assessment Report #27637). Rock samples consisted of grabs from float and subcrop. PIMA spectroscopy analysis was done on 16 rock samples to determine alteration.

A float sample of quartz with pyrite yielded 1.28 g/t gold and 1.69 g/t silver (sample 151456).

A sample of pyritic quartz vein subcrop yielded 0.1 % copper and 1.08 g/t gold (sample 151405).

A dacitic subcrop sample containing thin quartz stringers with pyrite yielded 0.4% copper and 8.64 g/t silver (sample 151401). This sample was located about 500 metres east of sample 151405.



The Junker property also contains a distinct high-level aeromagnetic break correlating to a mapped dextral strike slip fault, with an eastern offset anomaly.

Nicholas Houghton, President and CEO of West states: “We are excited to utilize Ironmask’s cutting edge technology to further define and delineate the previous Gold and Copper discoveries on our Junker project. The exploration targeting programme using drone-based LiDAR and hand-held XRF (X-Ray Fluorescence) technologies will allow the Company to rapidly advance the project. Results from these programs will assist West in identifying potential drill targets for an upcoming drill program.” The survey work will commence in early June once snow conditions allow.

Junker Minfile Report: https://minfile.gov.bc.ca/Summary.aspx?minfilno=094E%20%20299

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Image is also available at: https://www.westminingcorp.ca/junker

About Ironmask Exploration

Iron Mask Exploration is a geological consulting company providing services to domestic and international clients for over 25 years. Iron Mask offers a broad range of geological and technical services and specializes in comprehensive, rapid-deployment, “digital prospecting” programs that combine field work with the latest in drone-based remote sensing and XRF geochemical analysis to provide our clients with comprehensive, 43-101 compliant exploration targeting.

About West Mining Co rp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective projects in world class mining camps. Our flagship “Kena” Gold and Copper Project has an extensive exploration history, over 37 kilometres of drilling, 20 years of modern exploration, with anomalies that remain open in all directions and at depth. West’s other projects are situated in close proximity to recent gold discoveries in British Columbia and New Brunswick.

Linda Dandy, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

For additional information, please refer to the Company’s public disclosure records available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

West Mining Corp.

Nicholas Houghton

President & CEO

e-mail: nick@westminingcorp.com

website: www.westminingcorp.com

