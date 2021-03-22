Capital Digestive Care Partners with Temple Hills Gastroenterology, Expanding Gastroenterology Services in Prince George’s County, Maryland

/EIN News/ -- Silver Spring, MD, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Digestive Care, the largest private gastroenterology practice in the Mid-Atlantic, is pleased to announce a new partnership with independent gastroenterology practice Temple Hills Gastroenterology. This partnership will expand Capital Digestive Care’s reach in southern Maryland and will help meet the needs of patients and physician groups in the underserved Temple Hills community in Prince George’s County.

Temple Hills Gastroenterology has been treating Prince George’s County residents for 35 years. The practice’s two providers are an experienced father and son team – Dr. Abdulhosein Adham and Dr. Kasra Adham. Both physicians are experts in the evaluation and treatment of digestive and liver diseases and are committed to providing compassionate, high-quality, patient-centered care.

Dr. Abdulhosein Adham has more than 30 years of gastroenterology experience and previously served as the Chair of Medicine and Gastroenterology at Southern Maryland Hospital (currently MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital). Dr. Kasra Adham specializes in general gastroenterology and several of the latest cutting-edge, advanced endoscopic procedures, including endoscopic ultrasound (EUS), endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), and endoscopic mucosal resection (EMR). Both physicians are board certified in gastroenterology and internal medicine.

“Capital Digestive Care is thrilled to welcome Temple Hills Gastroenterology, and we look forward to working with these talented physicians to provide exceptional gastroenterology care to the Temple Hills community,” said Dr. Michael Weinstein, President & CEO of Capital Digestive Care.

A key element of the partnership agreement is the value of leveraging the PE Practice Solutions platform under PE GI Solutions—a physician-oriented management services organization (MSO). PE GI Solutions partners with GI physicians through its practice and center solutions platforms to streamline operations and diversify and enhance revenue streams. PE Practice Solutions will work with Temple Hills Gastroenterology to provide them with access to best-in-class systems, processes, and resources in addition to business support to help them improve clinical and business outcomes.

About Capital Digestive Care

Founded in 2009, Capital Digestive Care is the largest private gastroenterology practice in the Mid-Atlantic. More than 80 physicians and advanced care practitioners treat a wide range of conditions—from the common complaint of heartburn to the complex management of Crohn’s Disease—and offer critical services for the prevention of colon cancer for more than 75,000 patients annually. With business operations located in Silver Spring, MD, Capital Digestive Care’s integrated care model connects its doctors to more than 20 office locations and outpatient surgery centers as well as specialized laboratory services and the largest clinical research program of its kind in the region. For more information on Capital Digestive Care, please visit www.capitaldigestivecare.com.

About PE Practice Solutions

The PE Practice Solutions platform is part of PE GI Solutions, a physician-oriented management services organization (MSO). PE GI Solutions partners with GI physicians through its practice and center solutions platforms providing resources to help practices improve operations, drive growth and enhance patient, physician and staff experiences—all while maintaining their independence. It is the only physician partnership and management services organization built by - and for - gastroenterologists to address the unique challenges faced by GI physicians. For more information on PE Practice Solutions, visit https://www.capitaldigestivecare.com/joinus/#home.

