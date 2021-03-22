Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Announces 2020 K-1 Tax Package

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (“NYSE:FTAI”) today announced that its 2020 Schedule K-1 tax packages are available online. FTAI shareholders may access their Schedule K-1 tax packages at www.taxpackagesupport.com/FTAI or by visiting the Investor Center section of FTAI’s website at www.ftandi.com.

The mailing of 2020 Schedule K-1 tax packages will commence before March 31, 2021. For additional information, shareholders may call FTAI Tax Package Support toll free at (855) 225-9906.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires high quality infrastructure and equipment that is essential for the transportation of goods and people globally. FTAI targets assets that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Andreini
Investor Relations
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC
(212) 798-6128
aandreini@fortress.com


