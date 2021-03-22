Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 391 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,643 in the last 365 days.

Akero Therapeutics to Announce New Data from an Evaluation of Efruxifermin (EFX) in Cirrhotic NASH (F4) Patients

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRO), a cardio-metabolic biotechnology company developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), today announced that the company plans to discuss new efficacy and safety data, including biopsy results, from an expansion cohort of a 16-week Phase 2a clinical trial, Cohort C, evaluating efruxifermin (EFX) in the treatment of adult patients with cirrhotic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in a post-market press release and webcast to be held today, March 22, 2021.

Conference Call / Webcast Details
The company will host a conference call and webcast with slide presentation at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) this afternoon, March 22, 2021. The webcast of the conference call will be made available on the company's website at www.akerotx.com under the Investors tab in the Events, Presentations & Webcasts section. To access the call via dial-in, please dial 1-877-282-0556 (U.S. toll free) or 1-270-215-9899 (international), Conference ID 1885464, five minutes prior to the start time. Following the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the company's website for 90 days.

About Akero Therapeutics
Akero Therapeutics is a clinical-stage cardio-metabolic company developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Akero's lead product candidate, EFX, an engineered Fc-FGF21 fusion protein, is currently being evaluated in Phase 2 clinical trials as a potential treatment for NASH. Akero is headquartered in South San Francisco. Visit us at www.akerotx.com for more information.

Investor Contact:
Christina Tartaglia
212.362.1200
IR@akerotx.com

Media Contact:
Jennifer Weismann
612.716.0556
media@akerotx.com

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Akero Therapeutics to Announce New Data from an Evaluation of Efruxifermin (EFX) in Cirrhotic NASH (F4) Patients

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.