Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. to Webcast Live at Life Sciences Investor Forum March 25th

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY.V) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company") the Plant-Based baby, toddler and children nutrition today announced that Co-Founder and CEO, Hamutal Yitzhak will present live via webcast at Life Sciences Investor Forum on March 25th.



DATE: Thursday, March 25th

TIME: 12:00 PM ET

The live, interactive online event will feature investors who are invited to ask the Company questions. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available following the event. Investors are urged to pre-register and run an online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Recent Company Highlights:

Else Signs Agreement with UNFI for Distribution in Over 30,000 Retail Outlets in the U.S- United Natural Foods (UNFI) will distribute Else Toddler Nutrition products leveraging its 58 distribution centers and 2,200 trucks fleet to ensure nationwide outreach

VANCOUVER, BC, March , 2021 – Else announces today that it has listed its Plant-Based Ccomplete Nnutrition for toddlers, with United Natural Foods (UNFI), as a core partner for Grocery distribution across the United States.

Else Signs Distribution Agreement with iHerb for over 180 Countries

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 16, 2021 - Else announces it has signed an agreement with U.S. based international online retailer of wellness and nutrition products, iHerb Inc. The agreement opens a massive gateway to global sales of the Else Nutrition products beyond the U.S.

Else Hits Shelves at All 350 Sprouts Farmers Market Stores with First Plant-Based Toddler Nutrition Product

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 8, 2021 Else announces today that its Plant-Based Nutrition for Toddlers begins national rollout in over 350 stores nationwide at Sprouts Farmers Market.

KeHE Selects Else Products for the Elevate Distribution Program

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 27, 2021 Else was chosen for the high- profile KeHE Distributor's Elevate program. The program carefully curate unique brands to promote within the American retail market to maximize their growth, success and better serve market demands.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was recently ranked as the #1 Top seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

About Life Sciences Investor Forum

Life Sciences Investor Forum is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for Life Sciences companies to meet with and present directly to investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Life Sciences Investor Forum is powered by Intrado Digital Media and specifically designed for more efficient investor access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Life Sciences Investor Forum combines leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

TSX Venture Exchange

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “will” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the anticipated dates for filing the Company’s financial disclosure documents. Such forward-looking statements reflect current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management’s perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that the foregoing will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements made in this press release assume, among others, the expectation that there will be no interruptions or supply chain failures as a result of COVID 19 and that the manufacturing, broker and supply logistic agreement with the Company do not terminate. Actual results may differ from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s expectations only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

