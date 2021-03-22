Linksys and Fortinet Announce Strategic Alliance to Deliver Enterprise-Grade Performance and Security for Work From Home Networks

Fortinet Invests $75M in Linksys to Support Alliance to Offer Organizations Fast, Reliable, Secure, and Simple to Manage Remote Connectivity

Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and CEO at Fortinet



“When organizations implement telework at scale, cyber criminals leap at the opportunity to exploit the numerous security gaps that arise. Security-driven networking—a strategy that converges networking and security across the connected environment, from the core, into the cloud, and to the branch and remote workers —enables organizations to see and defend today's highly dynamic environments while preserving an excellent user experience. We are excited to partner with Linksys to deliver enterprise-grade secure, reliable network connectivity for home-based workers.”

Sidney Lu, Chairman and CEO of FIT Hon Teng

“We are pleased to welcome Fortinet as a strategic partner in providing secured connectivity for consumers and remote professionals. The collaboration is a testament to the ongoing strength and reach of the Linksys business. We look forward to leveraging Fortinet’s proven cybersecurity expertise to capitalize on new opportunities.”

Linksys, a global leader in wireless networking products, a subsidiary of Foxconn Interconnect Technology (6088.HK) (“FIT”) and Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced a strategic alliance with the intent to further secure and optimize the performance and management of home networks in today’s work from home environment.

Together, Fortinet, Linksys, and FIT will offer enterprise-grade connectivity and security and unparalleled quality of service to organizations that need to provide seamless and secure connectivity for their employees to efficiently work from home.

As part of the alliance, Fortinet has made a strategic investment of $75M in Linksys, which provides leading and next-generation router connectivity solutions to consumers and businesses worldwide. In addition, Fortinet will appoint a representative to the Linksys Board of Directors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers our customers with complete visibility and control across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric platform can address the most critical security challenges and protect data across the entire digital infrastructure, whether in networked, application, multi-cloud or edge environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 500,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Both a technology company and a learning organization, the Fortinet Network Security Expert (NSE) Training Institute has one of the largest and broadest cybersecurity training programs in the industry. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.

Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments. This news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve uncertainties and assumptions, such as statements regarding the integration of, and plans for, the Panopta solution. Changes of circumstances, product release delays, changes in product and service plans, or other risks as stated in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, located at www.sec.gov, may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release. If the uncertainties materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Fortinet assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

About Foxconn Interconnect Technology

FIT Hon Teng Limited (6088.HK), is a market leader of interconnect solutions for mobile devices, digital computer and consumer electronics, communication infrastructure, automotive, industry and medical applications and connected smart devices. Its subsidiary, Linksys, has been on a mission to build the world's most reliable and innovative wireless technology and was the first router brand to ship 100 million units worldwide. Recognized for its legacy in mesh hardware and award-winning Velop motion sensing software portfolio, Linksys connects your smart home or business with enhanced security and seamless, frustration-free WiFi. Linksys products are sold in more than 60 countries around the world.

