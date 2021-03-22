Risk Strategies Launches Brand Refresh as Acquisition Count Tops 100

New brand reflects strength of leading national specialty brokerage’s unique approach to risk management, growing presence in key industries and markets

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced a new brand strategy designed to harness the full power of all the business entities within the Risk Strategies family. This will allow each division to come together as one holistic brand and highlight the company’s specialist approach to partnering with clients.



Since the company’s founding in 1997, Risk Strategies has experienced tremendous growth, both organically and through its highly successful M&A strategy. The focus has been to grow Risk Strategies’ specialty practices and talent to better meet our clients’ needs, while specifically expanding our depth and strength in the property & casualty, employee benefits and private client markets.

“Risk Strategies has acquired complementary companies that have a unique and compelling value proposition and that are all additive to our family,” said John Mina, CEO of Risk Strategies. “Over 100 organizations, each with specialty expertise and capabilities, have joined us. Success is the common bond that unites us. Whether you’re an entrepreneur that has built a successful business or an insurance professional that has built a successful industry career, we’ve established a destination workplace that can support everyone’s long-term success. The new brand will help us go forward collectively as Risk Strategies, a top national broker with over 25 specialty practices, 2,500 employees and more than 100 offices across North America.”

“As we harness the full power of Risk Strategies under our newly refreshed brand, we are very excited for our shared future,” said Jennifer Johnston, CMO of Risk Strategies. “The new brand is a reflection of our ever-growing portfolio and is intended to help us collectively present our full suite of capabilities to the marketplace and to current and prospective clients. This will effectively show all that we have offer as a company as we help them realize their business potential, mitigate their risks and lower their total cost of risk.”

To learn more about Risk Strategies and view the refreshed brand and website, visit www.risk-strategies.com.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is a specialty national insurance brokerage and risk management firm offering comprehensive risk management advice and insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, employee benefits, and private client risks. With 25 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has over 100 offices including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles and San Francisco. www.risk-strategies.com.

Media Contact

Molly Powers

mpowers@matternow.com

401-487-3661