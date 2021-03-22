The Augustinians Fathers and Mariann Home announce expansion and relocation of long-term care facility to the Marylake Campus in King Township

/EIN News/ -- KING TOWNSHIP, Ontario, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Marylake Augustinian Fathers in King City and the Midwest Augustinian Fathers in Chicago are very pleased with the recent announcement by the Minister of Long Term Care, The Honourable Marrilee Fullerton, regarding the redevelopment of Mariann Nursing Home and Residence in King City and the expansion of its license to include its existing 64 beds plus 76 new beds. Mariann Home will relocate its facility on the Marylake campus and continue to serve the residents of King Township.

Juliann Martyniuk, Board Chair of Mariann Home, thanks Minister Fullerton and the provincial government for their continued and profound commitment to long-term care. The Mariann Home Board and Administration also thanks the Catholic Health Sponsors of Ontario for their support of Mariann Home’s redevelopment plans. We are particularly grateful to our founders, The Missionary Sisters of the Precious Blood, for the values of spirituality, respect, and hospitality that have made staff and Board members of Mariann Home honoured to continue to serve and care for those in need of long-term care in our community.

Board Chair Angelo Bitondo said: “We are thrilled with the announcement by the government today. We thank our local MPP Minister Stephen Lecce, Minister Fullerton, and the provincial government for recognizing the incredible need for Long Term Care in King Township and for showing the leadership necessary to deliver this important service to the seniors of the municipality. The Augustinians are proud to be partnered with Mariann Home and we look forward to moving this very exciting project forward.”

AFOI Board Secretary Quinto Annibale added: “For The Augustinian Fathers, this announcement has been nine years in the making. The demand for Long Term Care in King Township is overwhelming, and with this announcement the province has moved to fill the gap that existed. This is an investment in the seniors of King and one which will serve King well for years to come. I would be remiss if I did not also thank Mayor Pellegrini and his Council for their incredible support for the project. In supporting the project at Council they have shown true leadership and civic mindedness. This is an important first step in the revitalization of the Marylake campus and we look forward to working with them as the vision unfolds.”

Media Contact

Colleen Ryan

cryan@sussex-strategy.com



