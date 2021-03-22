Saatchi Art Releases “New Voices” Campaign Featuring 100 Newly Discovered Emerging Artists

Leading Online Art Gallery Highlights a Diverse International Class of Emerging Artists, Many of Whom Represent Unheard Perspectives in the Traditional Art Market

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world’s leading online art gallery for emerging artists, Saatchi Art, released its New Voices campaign featuring 100 emerging artists — a diverse group from a wide array of backgrounds and identities. This trailblazing group of artists represents a new generation of talent, each of whom is helping shift the conversation in the traditional art world by sharing often unheard perspectives and engaging in novel art-making approaches. New Voices celebrates Saatchi Art’s ongoing commitment to equity of representation in the arts with two-thirds of the artists featured self-identifying as BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) and more than half identifying as women.



As a pioneer in online art sales since 2010, Saatchi Art remains a trusted source in the emerging art market. Led by Chief Curator Rebecca Wilson, Saatchi Art’s renowned team of curators spent more than a year searching the globe to hand select this group of emerging artists. New Voices includes 100 artists, many of whom have yet to be discovered and supported by traditional galleries. This new class of global artists works in a variety of mediums, including sculpture, painting, mixed media and photography, and addresses a wide range of subject matter, including social issues, pop culture and the human form.

"New Voices is a very special campaign for Saatchi Art and the caliber of talent featured here is a true reflection of the art world’s new direction in 2021,” said Rebecca Wilson, Chief Curator of Saatchi Art. “For far too long, the traditional art world has been slow to recognize the achievements of artists of color, women artists, and those working outside of major art centers or without a formal art education. By highlighting the voices of these impressive artists, we are continuing our gallery’s commitment to democratizing the art world.”

“At Leaf Group, we are committed to empowering creators through our digital platforms,” added Sean Moriarty, CEO of Leaf Group. “Saatchi Art has long pushed boundaries in the traditional art world and this new campaign further highlights the brand’s commitment to discovering and empowering emerging artists from around the world.”

