Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Accelerated and Expanded Distribution Rollout of Crackle Plus Networks

Crackle Plus Networks Available at 41 Distribution Touchpoints with an Additional 23 Contracted

/EIN News/ -- COS COB, Conn., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (“AVOD”) networks, today reported that it has increased its distribution of its Crackle Plus AVOD networks to 41 touchpoints, above its prior target, and now is expanding this initiative with plans to reach a total of 64 consumer touchpoints.



The Crackle Plus networks, including Crackle and Popcornflix, are available on a variety of platforms and services as both linear and VOD offerings. Crackle Plus networks are always free and offer a wide selection of hit movies, TV series, and original and exclusive programming. Expansion of Crackle Plus’s distribution is a key part of the Company’s broader marketing strategy to drive more viewers to its original and exclusive content.

“Our company has found that distribution has proven to drive increased viewership of our networks, and can bring up to hundreds of thousands of new viewers over time. From leading digital platforms to major cable providers and smart TV manufacturers, we are adding partners that we expect to drive new viewers to our Crackle and Popcornflix networks. As a result, we have reset our goal to now target 64 total touchpoints by the end of this year,” said William J. Rouhana, chief executive officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “We are seeing encouraging early results from our overall efforts to increase viewership, including a significant increase in viewership of our Crackle network in February over January of this year.”

“Our aim is to make our free movie and TV content available to all viewers on all available platforms, including streaming devices, game consoles, connected TVs and FAST networks. As we add new distribution touchpoints and develop both new AVOD and linear channel offerings, we continue to make it easier for consumers to find us,” said Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus. “In doing so, we are capturing a growing audience of unique, hard-to-reach consumers for our advertising partners.”

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks (including those set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020) and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Investors should realize that if our underlying assumptions for the projections contained herein prove inaccurate or that known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from our expectations and projections.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Taylor Krafchik

Ellipsis

CSSE@ellipsisir.com

646-776-0886

MEDIA CONTACTS

Kate Barrette

RooneyPartners LLC

kbarrette@rooneyco.com

(212) 223-0561