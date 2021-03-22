Paytronix and PYMNTS Report: Independent Restaurants Need More Digital Ordering & Payment Options

Delivering on Restaurant Rewards study also finds that almost half of customers surveyed would spend more if the restaurants from which they are ordering offered loyalty programs

/EIN News/ -- NEWTON, Mass., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform , today published the latest report in its ongoing series “Delivering on Restaurant Rewards,” which advises that expanding digital ordering and payments options could help independent restaurants drive customer spend. The report also found that almost half of the independent sit-down restaurant customers surveyed would spend more if the restaurants from which they are ordering offered loyalty programs.



Download the full report: Delivering on Restaurant Rewards: Independents and loyalty

The latest Delivering on Restaurant Rewards report, produced with PYMNTS.com, explores the ways in which the pandemic has changed independent restaurant businesses in the United States. It surveys a census-balanced panel of 2,130 U.S. consumers about their food ordering habits to understand how independent restaurants have fared as digital ordering grows more integral to their survival — and what they can do to drive restaurant spend.

Key findings from the research include:

Independent restaurants have lost 10% of their customers since beginning of the pandemic.

of their customers since beginning of the pandemic. Forty-five percent of independent restaurant customers’ monthly food spend is on orders placed online.

monthly food spend is on orders placed online. Consumers who order online spend upwards of 50% more than those who order in person.

than those who order in person. Eleven million independent QSR customers and 32 million independent sit-down restaurant customers (almost half) would spend more if the restaurants from which they are ordering offered loyalty programs.

and (almost half) would spend more if the restaurants from which they are ordering offered loyalty programs. Expanding digital ordering and payments options could help independent restaurants drive customer spend.



“Independent restaurants’ customers are more loyal than chain QSRs’ customers, but their engagement is still falling during the pandemic. Independent restaurants must take active measures to mitigate this decrease in customer engagement by adopting the digital ordering options that their customers want. The two-pronged approach of providing these digital options, in addition to offering loyalty and rewards programs, can not only help them reach more customers but also encourage loyal customers to increase their food order spend and keep independent restaurants in the green.” – Delivering on Restaurant Rewards.

Delivering On Restaurant Rewards, a PYMNTS and Paytronix collaboration, draws from a survey of a census-balanced panel of 2,130 U.S. consumers to gain insights into the types of rewards programs they use and would like to use while placing food orders. Respondents were 47 years of age on average, 34 percent had college degrees and 36 percent earned more than $100,000 in annual income.

