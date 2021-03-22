Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 397 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,639 in the last 365 days.

Harsco Corporation to Participate in Jefferies Virtual Business Services Summit

/EIN News/ -- CAMP HILL, Pa., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC), a global, market leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announced that the Company will be participating in the upcoming Jefferies Virtual Business Services Summit on March 25, 2021. Updated presentation materials are available on the Company’s website at https://investors.harsco.com/.

About Harsco Corporation
Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 13,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.

Investor Contact Media Contact
David Martin Jay Cooney
717.612.5628 717.730.3683
damartin@harsco.com jcooney@harsco.com

 



 

 

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Harsco Corporation to Participate in Jefferies Virtual Business Services Summit

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.