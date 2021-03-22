TWO OCEAN TRUST STRENGTHENS SENIOR TEAM WITH KEY BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT AND OPERATIONS HIRES

Chris Norwine and Nick Lovett join leader in wealth management services that seamlessly bridge both traditional and crypto assets

/EIN News/ -- Jackson, WY, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Ocean Trust, a Wyoming-chartered trust company that provides comprehensive traditional and digital asset wealth management services for high net worth individuals, family offices, and advisors, announced today that Chris Norwine and Nick Lovett had joined the firm as Head of Business Development and Operations Manager, respectively.

Norwine, a 25-year financial markets veteran, joins Two Ocean Trust from BNY Mellon’s Pershing Advisor Solutions Unit where he was Vice President and Senior Business Development Officer. Lovett was previously Operations Manager at Jackson Hole Trust Company, where he began his financial services career.

“We are pleased to have Chris and Nick join us at this exciting stage of Two Ocean’s growth,” said Joel Revill, Two Ocean Trust CEO and co-founder. “Since expanding our wealth management platform to include digital assets last October, the demand for trust and estate management, custody, trade execution, and private-client service for investors has exploded. Chris will play a valuable role in expanding our relationships across the wealth management ecosystem, and Nick will help bring further operational efficiencies and streamlined processes to all our offerings.”

“The need for a private client-service experience for high-net worth individuals and family offices has never been greater,” said Norwine. “We are increasingly seeing early crypto investors look for a reliable financial partner to safeguard their wealth. On the flipside, more and more high-net worth individuals and family offices are looking to diversify their portfolios with digital assets, but with the same level of service, legal protection, and regulatory oversight that they expect with traditional assets. Two Ocean Trust offers a truly one-of-a-kind full-service wealth management platform that delivers a full suite of investment, trust, and estate planning capabilities across all investible assets.”

An established wealth management services provider, Two Ocean Trust launched its digital asset offerings following a landmark acknowledgement by the Wyoming Division of Banking granting Two Ocean “no action” relief. The no-action letter permitted Two Ocean Trust to custody digital assets in Wyoming and expresses the Division of Banking’s opinion that Two Ocean Trust may act as a “qualified custodian” under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. This response was a first in the U.S. by a state or federal banking regulator and reinforced the rapid emergence of Wyoming as one of the country’s most crypto-friendly economies and regulatory jurisdictions.

Today, the firm provides its clients with a comprehensive and frictionless wealth management platform for both traditional and digital assets that combines:

Fully regulated trust and estate management

Qualified custody under both federal and Wyoming law

Transparent trade execution

Generational wealth transfer with multi-signature security

Account and tax reporting

Private client service

About Two Ocean Trust

Two Ocean Trust provides wealth management services to high-net worth individuals, family offices, and advisers. We offer a full range of investment, trust and estate capabilities including the first comprehensive wealth management platform to seamlessly bridge traditional and digital assets. Based in Jackson Hole and regulated by the Wyoming Division of Banking, Two Ocean Trust is uniquely positioned to provide access to Wyoming's low tax rates, favorable trust laws and unparalleled privacy and legal protections. For additional information, visit www.twoocean.com.

Richard Franco Forefront Communications for Two Ocean Trust 917-309-8951 rfranco@forefrontcomms.com