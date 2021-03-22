Sun Pacific Holding Corp Provides Positive Outlook for 2021 Driven by New Partnerships and Project Launches

/EIN News/ -- MANALAPAN, N.J., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Pacific Holding Corp. ("Sun Pacific Holding" or the "Company") (OTC Pink: SNPW), focused on the development and commercialization of renewable and solar energy technologies, provides a positive outlook for 2021 driven by new partnerships and expected project launches that the Company believes should create a new foundation for growth. These include the following:



The proposed 50MW solar farm project in Durango Mexico continues its development after a delay due to Covid-19 and is currently undergoing a financial review with a selected EPC and funding group. This partnership is targeting a financial closing and the commencement of construction in 2021.

The Company's membership with Geopath is expected to support a strategy for expanding our market reach to targeted advertisers in the OOH industry. By adding the Company’s subsidiary Street Smart Outdoor Corp’s inventory to the Geopath Insights Suite we should witness enhanced metrics that are key to advertisers both locally and nationwide that empowers an increase in data-driven buying.

The Company’s recently announced MOU with Atlas Transit Solutions to collaborate on the development of a high efficiency off grid digital plug and play modular unit will develop a new SMART Bus Shelter which integrates a new software as a service that enhances the commuters experience while driving a new unique and proprietary product offering.

The Company’s subsidiary Medrecycler RI, Inc. continues to progress through the regulatory process for the approval to construct a 48,000 SF state-of-the-art pyrolysis facility expected to process 70 tons of medical waste per day. With approval and the completion of financing, the project should be operational by the end of 2021.

The Company’s subsidiary National Mechanical Group is taking steps towards the testing and preparation for UL certification for its patented glass-less solar panels for commercial and government use. The approval for this new proprietary product should provide the Company with licensing and partnership arrangements that should drive the monetization of this unique company held IP.

Nicholas Campanella, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “2020 presented many challenges and delays for the Company, yet we have taken deliberate steps to provide a new solid foundation to grow the Company in a focused and responsible manner, taking the opportunity to build valuable relationships and expand into international markets through partnerships and other collaborations. We are excited by the opportunity to position the company for a bright future in 2021 and beyond.”



About Sun Pacific Holding Corp.



Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTC Pink: SNPW) is a publicly traded company with the mission to transform neighborhoods across the USA into smart cities powered by renewable energy. Our focus is protecting the environment by adapting new green technologies and developing synergy across our subsidiaries. Our aggressive pursuit of opportunities in green driven solutions deliver competitive solutions for communities and value for our shareholders.