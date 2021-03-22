Humana Expands Use of the Inovalon ONE® Platform

Leading National Health Plan to Implement Vaccine Adherence Program

/EIN News/ -- BOWIE, Md., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon (Nasdaq: INOV), a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, and Humana (NYSE: HUM), a leading national consumer-focused, technology-driven health plan known for its commitment to innovation, today announced the expansion of their collaboration in a focus on vaccine adherence.



Under the engagement, Inovalon will implement the Inovalon ONE® Platform Vaccine Adherence Program, leveraging established healthcare ecosystem connectivity, data integration, normalization, and analyses to assess clinical applicability and adherence of health plan members to applicable Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) immunization schedules and guidelines. Analytical insights delivered through the data-driven program will inform member engagement and disease education efforts to promote uptake of recommended vaccines, resulting in improved health outcomes, quality ratings and overall public health, as well as significant economic benefits stemming from reductions in vaccine-preventable disease incidence and associated treatment costs.

The broader Inovalon and Humana engagement dates back to early 2019 with the implementation of a configuration of the Inovalon ONE® Platform focused on achieving advanced insight into member conditions and the subsequent empowering of data-driven initiatives to benefit Humana’s Commercial membership. A leading specialty pharmacy operator, Humana expanded the relationship later in 2019 to include Inovalon’s ScriptMed® Cloud offering, a configuration of the Inovalon ONE® Platform designed to combine superior analytically driven care protocols with superior quality, operational processes, and cost efficiencies for pharmacies. In early 2020, Humana added Inovalon’s Virtual Health Visit capabilities and later in 2020 expanded the application of the Inovalon ONE® Platform to Humana’s Medicare membership.

“We are very pleased and appreciative to expand our relationship with such an industry innovator as Humana,” said Keith Dunleavy, M.D., chief executive officer of Inovalon. “Humana’s commitment to their members’ quality of care as well as their commitment to partnership in progressing programs together has been remarkable.”

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. Through the Inovalon ONE® Platform, Inovalon brings to the marketplace a national-scale capability to interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem, aggregate and analyze data in real time, and empower the application of resulting insights to drive meaningful impact at the point of care. Leveraging its Platform, unparalleled proprietary datasets, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, Inovalon enables better care, efficiency, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. From health plans and provider organizations, to pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies, Inovalon’s unique achievement of value is delivered through the effective progression of “Turning Data into Insight, and Insight into Action®.” Supporting thousands of clients, including all 25 of the top 25 U.S. health plans, 22 of the top 25 global pharma companies, 19 of the top 25 U.S. healthcare provider systems, and many of the leading pharmacy organizations, device manufacturers, and other healthcare industry constituents, Inovalon’s technology platforms and analytics are informed by data pertaining to more than one million physicians, 574,000 clinical facilities, 332 million Americans, and 61 billion medical events. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com .

