GLANRIS RAISES $2 MILLION TO PRODUCE WORLD’S FIRST GREEN HYBRID WATER FILTRATION MEDIA
New Production Facility Opens in the Rice Belt
We are currently testing Glanris in five different vertical markets today with great results...fast, effective, and a fraction of the costs of ion exchange resins.”OLIVE BRANCH, MS, USA, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glanris announced today that the company has raised a $2 million Series A round from investors Riceland, Pittco Capital, Innova and Sage for the world’s first green, hybrid water filtration media, bringing total investment to $2.8 million. Glanris’ patented manufacturing process and technology for removing contaminants turn rice hulls into a customized filtration media. The Glanris 901xTM media has better performance at a lower cost than traditional filtration media, removing organic contaminants faster than activated carbon and removing dissolved metals as effectively as ion exchange resins, at a fraction of the cost.
— Max Kahn
Glanris has also announced the opening of a new 60,000 square foot production facility in Olive Branch, Mississippi, where Glanris plans to produce up to three tons of Glanris 901xTM media per day with its patented kiln for processing rice hulls.
“We are currently testing Glanris in five different vertical markets today with great results,” said Max Kahn, CEO of BioPipe, a global distributor of wastewater treatment systems. “Glanris gives water services companies like ours a win-win when it comes to water filtration technologies. Not only is it fast, effective, and a fraction of the costs of ion exchange resins, but it also is green, removing CO2 through carbon sequestration.”
Glanris cleans water for use and reuse in industrial, municipal, and residential applications. They currently work with a variety of industrial customers, from HVAC manufacturers to automobile makers. They will be selling into the residential market once they complete their full NSF 61 certification this summer.
Glanris’ media addresses several pain points in the water filtration process, providing:
- same filtration capabilities as activated carbon and ion exchange resins at a fraction of the cost.
- faster kinetics for maximum filtration in a shorter period of time.
- easy water evaporation after the media is exhausted, resulting in lower disposal costs.
- green media that will continue to filter contaminants even at the landfill.
“We set out to create sustainable solutions for water filtration and reuse that can immediately impact our global use of water,” said Bryan M. Eagle III, CEO of Glanris. “We also wanted to create a media that would lower the cost for companies wanting peak filtration performance and at the same time want to
do something better for the planet. We have taken the world's largest agricultural waste product and converted it into a sustainable solution for solving the world’s water needs.”
The company was recently recognized as the regional winner in The University of North Carolina’s Venture Capital Investment Competition (VCIC) and one of the Top 50 Deals in the US by the New York VC Network. Glanris was also selected by The Water Council to be one of 12 cohorts it selects each year for its next-generation accelerator program, BREW 2.0, for top late-stage water technology innovators.
About Glanris
Founded in 2018, Glanris delivers the future of water filtration with the world’s first sustainable, hybrid filtration media that filters both organics and metals. Glanris’ patented process and state-of-the-art manufacturing technology gives companies the filtration power of both activated carbon and ion exchange resins, at a fraction of the cost. To learn more visit www.glanris.com.
