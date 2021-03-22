IVP Research Labs, Schlesinger Group, and Shimmer Research Launch At-Home Biometric Neuromarketing Research Service

Shimmer Research logo

Uses the NeuroLynQ@Home™ platform to assess participants’ emotional responses to a wide variety of stimuli in their own home

CAMBRIDGE, MA, USA, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shimmer Research, a global leader in wearable technology for research applications, announced that it is expanding its partnership with IVP Research Labs and Schlesinger Group to include a turnkey NeuroLynQ@Home service. IVP and Schlesinger have worked with Shimmer technology for years in central locations. Recently, Shimmer, IVP, and Schlesinger announced a more formal NeuroLynQ service offering for central location studies. The NeuroLynQ@Home service provides a remote biometric monitoring system, allowing participants’ nonconscious emotional responses to be evaluated from the comfort of their own home.

NeuroLynQ@Home measures galvanic skin responses (GSR) or changes in sweat gland activity, and heart rate using a photoplethysmogram (PPG) sensor, which uses light absorption to measure changes in blood volume in their capillaries. These indicators are used to provide moment by moment assessment of the participants’ emotional response to whatever stimulus they are being exposed to, including video, websites, gaming, and even ethnographic studies.

IVP and Schlesinger will provide a turnkey service to recruit participants according to the client specifications, manage the logistics of getting the sensors to and from the participants, and ensure that they complete the study in a timely manner.

“Shimmer was interested in finding partners who could provide turnkey services for custom studies that did not fit into standard panel specifications. IVP and Schlesinger are uniquely qualified to provide this service. Schlesinger is a premier provider of field services in North America and Europe, and IVP is a premier provider of technology services for field work. Shimmer is very excited to work with two of the premier research firms in the world to launch NeuroLynQ@Home. Out of the gate, we can provide top-notch turnkey services,” said Geoffrey Gill, president of Shimmer Americas.

“IVP already provides a NeuroLynQ service in central locations. The NeuroLynQ@Home service takes it a step farther and provides a seamless service to do in-home biometric research,” said Bob Granito, president of IVP.

“We also see this service as a low barrier-to-entry starting point for customers who are evaluating setting up their own NeuroLynQ@Home panels,” indicated Gill. “It allows them to offer a service and test the market before they set up their own panels.”

Technology Overview

NeuroLynQ@Home is easy to use. Each panelist simply attaches the NeuroLynQ sensor to their wrist, the PPG sensor to their index finger and GSR electrodes to their middle and ring fingers. Velcro wraps hold each piece comfortably in place. A Bluetooth dongle inserted into a USB port on their computer transmits data in real time from the NeuroLynQ@Home sensors to the researcher’s network for analysis. Results are clear and easy for researchers to interpret.

Additional information about the new NeuroLynQ@Home system can be found at www.neurolynq.com.

About IVP Research Labs

IVP Research Labs provides research technology labs in facility, in-field or online to help marketing researchers gain deeper insights and provide compelling visualization for their key findings. Solutions include: usability, eye tracking and neuromarketing technology across the US, Europe and Canada, where IVP has also built a large network of research facility partners. For more information, visit https://ivpresearchlabs.com.

About Schlesinger Group

Schlesinger Group is the world’s most comprehensive data collection and research services company offering a portfolio of services including high-quality recruitment, research technology, and project management services for any qualitative or quantitative marketing research methodology, online or in-person. Longstanding excellence in execution has made Schlesinger’s brand name synonymous with high-performance data collection and setting the benchmark for quality. For more information, visit www.schlesingergroup.com/en.

About Shimmer Research

With customers in more than 75 countries, Shimmer Research (www.shimmersensing.com) is a leading wearable technologies services and sensor manufacturing company based in Dublin, Ireland. Shimmer is focused on three business areas: Neuromarketing, Clinical Research, and Academic Research. Its flagship NeuroLynQ platform is rapidly becoming the de facto standard for Neuromarketing research. For more information, visit www.neurolynq.com.

