Vaccitech Appoints Joseph Scheeren, PharmD, to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- OXFORD, United Kingdom, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccitech Ltd (“Vaccitech”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancer, today announces the appointment of Joseph Scheeren, PharmD, as an independent director to its Board of Directors (the “Board”). Dr. Scheeren succeeds Thomas Evans, M.D., who continues in his role as Vaccitech’s Chief Scientific Officer.

“Dr. Scheeren is a distinguished and accomplished former pharmaceutical executive who can bring additional global research and development and drug commercialisation insights to our Board,” said Robin Wright, Chairman of the Board of Vaccitech. “His appointment also takes the number of independent directors on the Board to five to align with corporate best practices. Dr. Thomas Evans will retire from the Board after four years of helping to establish Vaccitech’s presence at the forefront of vaccine and immunotherapy development. He will continue driving our vision forward as Vaccitech’s Chief Scientific Officer. The Board of Directors and I welcome Dr. Scheeren and thank Tom for his contributions to the Board.”

Dr. Scheeren said, “Vaccitech’s T cell immunotherapy platform is aiming to address a number of globally challenging infectious diseases and cancer. I look forward to contributing my expertise in regulatory science, my familiarity with global marketplaces, and the experiences I have gained as the Chief Executive Officer of a fast-paced growth company to help steer Vaccitech toward successful development of its promising programs.”

Dr. Scheeren is a global expert in research and development and regulatory affairs in the pharmaceutical industry. He recently retired from his role as President and Chief Executive Officer of Critical Path Institute, a non-profit organization that validates tools to accelerate drug development. Prior to this, he held various senior roles at Bayer AG for 15 years, including as head of global regulatory affairs. He also held numerous executive positions at Aventis Pharmaceuticals, Roussel UCLAF, Ares Serono and Les Laboratoires Servier. He currently serves as a director on several boards of non-profit organizations, is an adjunct Professor of Regulatory Science at Peking University, Beijing, and is a lecturer at Yale University. Dr Scheeren earned his PharmD at the University of Leiden, Leiden, the Netherlands, School of Pharmacy.

About Vaccitech Ltd.

Vaccitech is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancer. The company’s proprietary platform comprises modified simian adenoviral vectors, known as ChAdOx1 and ChAdOx2, as well as the well-validated Modified Vaccinia Ankara, or MVA, boost vector, all of which lack the ability to replicate in humans. The combination of a ChAdOx prime treatment with subsequent MVA boost has consistently generated significantly higher magnitudes of CD8+ T cells compared with other technologies and approaches. The company has a broad pipeline of both clinical and preclinical stage therapeutic programs in viral infections, solid tumors and prophylactic viral vaccine programs. The company is also co-developing prophylactic products for MERS coronavirus and Herpes Zoster with international collaborators. Vaccitech co-invented a COVID-19 vaccine with the University of Oxford (now known as AZD1222), which is now approved for use in many territories and exclusively licensed worldwide to AstraZeneca through Oxford University Innovation, or OUI. Vaccitech is entitled to receive a share of the milestones and royalty income received by OUI from AstraZeneca. Vaccitech is backed by leading institutions, including M&G, GV, Sequoia Capital China, Gilead Sciences, Tencent, Korea Investment Partners and Oxford Sciences Innovation.

