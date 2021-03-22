Rising Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases Pushes Growth Of The Stem Cell Therapy Market

Stem Cell Therapy Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases contributed to the growth of the stem cell therapy market. Long working hours, limited physical activity, and unhealthy eating and drinking habits contribute to the prevalence of chronic diseases among people, thus driving the need for stem cell therapy. According to a United Nations article, by 2030, the proportion of global deaths due to chronic diseases is expected to increase to 70% of total deaths. The global burden of chronic diseases is expected to reach about 60%. This rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the stem cell therapy market.

The global stem cell therapy market size is expected to grow from $8.62 billion in 2020 to $10.2 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3%. The stem cell therapy market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global stem cell market is expected to reach $20.87 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 20%.

TBRC’s stem cell market overview report is segmented by type into allogeneic stem cell therapy, autologous stem cell therapy. It is also segmented by cell source into adult stem cells, induced pluripotent stem cells, embryonic stem cells, by application into musculoskeletal disorders, wounds and injuries, cancer, autoimmune disorders, others, and by end-user into hospitals, clinics.

Major players in the stem cell and regenerative therapy market are Anterogen, JCR Pharmaceuticals, Medipost, Osiris Therapeutics, Pharmicell, Astellas Pharma, Cellectis, Celyad, Novadip Biosciences, and Gamida Cell.

Stem Cell Therapy Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides stem cell therapy market overview, forecast stem cell therapy market size and growth for the whole market, stem cell therapy market segments, and geographies, stem cell therapy market trends, stem cell therapy market drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles, and market shares.

