ANIL UZUN Has Been Announced as The Photographer for Mimarlar Dernegi
Mimarlar Derneği announced ANIL UZUN, world-renowned architecture photographer, author and a philanthropist as the photographer of the association.IZMIR, TURKEY, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “I am honored to be the photographer of an association that I respect very much. I will donate my services and be the photographer for the annual benefit of Mimarlar Derneği .I have a deep commitment to charitable causes and I am delighted to capture such a great cause. ” says ANIL UZUN.
The annual event of Mimarlar Derneği is a great way for people to support its mission of promoting architecture. The association is committed to raising the funds necessary to provide programs that address important issues in terms of architecture.
The photographers taken by ANIL UZUN will be exhibited in the building of the association during 2022 and will be auctioned in the events to raise funds for the programmes.
Who is ANIL UZUN?
ANIL UZUN is an architect and a photographer. He was born in 1968 in İstanbul. He has been taking photos since 1990 and has been an architect since 1994. He organizes group exhibitions for the underground artists, facilitates projects for independent photography artists and makes their work seen. He also joins the photography projects and presentations with his books. He works as an independent architect for many companies and projects and continues to travel around the world to take photos.
