3D Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Grows With Advances In Point-Of-Care Testing

3D Diagnostic Imaging Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The demand for point-of-care testing (PoCT) has been steadily increasing over the years. The growth in demand is likely to continue and drive the market for 3D diagnostic imaging services market. This is because PoCT allows physicians and medical staff to accurately achieve real-time, lab-quality diagnostic results within minutes rather than hours. Also, the changing healthcare delivery system is aimed at delivering cost effective care at patient’s home. In most of the countries, especially developing countries, more effective care for infectious diseases is needed. PoCT technologies provide effective care with easy-to-use devices and improved analytical performance and recent improvements in the speed, usability and affordability of medical imaging with 3D integration have greatly expanded the capabilities of PoCT testing systems. These advances are greatly driving the 3D medical imaging market.

Major players in the 3D diagnostic imaging services market are Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Alere Inc., Bio-Reference Laboratories, DaVita Healthcare Partners Inc, Genomic Health Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., NeoGenomics Inc., Sonic Healthcare Limited, and Spectra Laboratories.

TBRC’s 3D medical imaging market report is segmented by technique into ultrasound, MRI, X-ray, computed tomography, others and by application into oncology, cardiology, orthopedics, others. It is segmented by end user into diagnostic centers, hospitals, and research centers.

The global 3D diagnostic imaging services market size is expected grow from $172.25 billion in 2020 to $192.91 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The 3D medical imaging market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The 3D diagnostic imaging services market is expected to reach $255.4 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

3D Diagnostic Imaging Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides 3D diagnostic imaging services market overview, forecast 3D diagnostic imaging services market size and growth for the whole market, 3D diagnostic imaging services market segments, and geographies, 3D diagnostic imaging services market trends, 3D diagnostic imaging services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

