Dental X-Ray Equipment In Handheld And Portable Forms Are The Latest Trends In The Market

Dental X-Ray Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The launch of handheld and portable X-ray systems is gaining significant popularity in the dental X-ray equipment market. The companies operating in the industry are majorly focusing on developing advanced equipment in order to meet the healthcare professional requirements. For instance, in August 2018, KaVo Ker, USA-based dental equipment manufacturer, expanded the product portfolio of its imaging solutions with the launch of new KaVo NOMAD Pro 2, handheld and portable intraoral X-ray system that allows dental professionals to gain higher efficiency and reliability. Handheld dental radiography systems offer various advantages such as lightweight, easy movement, cordless, reduce the number of retakes of x-rays up to 50%, and faster than conventional X-ray systems.

Other dental X-ray equipment market trends include mergers and acquisitions. In March 2019, ACTEON Group, a UK-based MedTech company specializing in medical and high-tech dental equipment, acquired the dental division from Italian company, Villa Sistemi Medicali for an undisclosed amount. With the acquisition, ACTEON Group aims to become one of the top five global leaders in dental imaging by the end of 2020. The ultra-compact technology of the Villa Sistemi Medicali’s “Prime” PAN-CBCT combined with the AIS software by ACTEON is expected to bring a new range of highly innovative digital imaging equipment in order to meet the requirements of dental professionals. Villa Sistemi Medicali Dental is based in Milan and is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling digital imaging equipment including CBCT and panoramic X-ray devices.

The dental X-ray market covered in this report is segmented by type into extraoral X-ray systems, intraoral X-ray systems, hybrid X-ray systems. The dental X-ray equipment market is also segmented by technology into digital, analog and by application into cosmetics, medical, forensics.

The global dental x-ray equipment market size is expected to grow from $2.08 billion in 2020 to $2.23 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. Dental x-ray systems market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The dental X-ray equipment market is expected to reach $3.73 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 14%. The countries with dental imaging market shares covered in TBRC’s report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major players in the dental X-ray equipment market are Danaher Corporation, Cefla S.C., Fujifilm, Bio-Medicare, Panoramic Corporation, Midmark Corporation, Air Techniques Inc., The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd., LED Medical Diagnostics Inc., and Vatech Co. Ltd.

