Research on fashion and luxury: is the industry digitally resilient or not?
To find out, we commissioned a research to SDA Bocconi, the graduate business school of Milan’s renowned Bocconi University.
2020 - A segue into the future of the fashion industry
Well before the pandemic, the Fashion & Luxury industry was under intense pressure to reshape itself. The need for ever growing operational agility, fundamental changes in consumer sensitivities and the shift towards digital sales channels were already acting as potent change agents.
This “Black Swan Event”, however, has dramatically accelerated all of these trends compelling companies to speed up the process of re-engineering their businesses. In particular, it has compounded the need to go “all-in” on digital. And we wanted to know how the Italian Fashion & Luxury industry is responding to this epic challenge…
> Are companies adapting their current and future strategies?
> Are they focusing on cutting down on ICT/Digital to safeguard their short-term bottom line or rather expanding their investments?
Is blending physical with digital experiences and vice-versa important, or not so much?
> And how about customer-centricity and consumer engagement?
To find out, we commissioned a research to SDA Bocconi, the graduate business school of Milan’s renowned Bocconi University, in partnership with BeSight, an up-and-comer provider of technology solutions for the Fashion & Luxury industry.
Download our new e-book looks at the highlights of this in-depth study of 101 medium-large Italian companies, representing 52% of the overall turnover of the industry.
Enjoy the reading
ABOUT CERTILOGO
Certilogo engages high-value fashion and luxury consumers to authenticate their purchases everywhere they shop — a disruptive digital service that, since it was created in 2006, has grown to serve 1 user every 8 seconds in 180+ countries and 10 languages.
Participating brand products are connected to the Certilogo platform with unique identifiers in RFID, NFC, QR, numeric, and fingerprint formats that are recognised instantly when consumers interact with the service using a smartphone or digital device.
Authenticating a product engages consumers with a best-in-class digital experience before and after purchase and connects them directly with the brands
they love. The same real time results unmask clones and replicas of brand labels, safeguarding loyal customers and ensuring data integrity for products
tracked in private databases and distributed blockchain ledgers.
