Pakistan’s K-Electric is continuously inspiring the whole community

K-Electric creating the real Shared Value, keeps inspiring

LAHORE, PUNJAB, PAKISTAN, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With some of the finest and the very first of its kind initiatives launched, KE is up with another very inspirational and kind act. Their work, not only continues to bring hope but it’s really making difference on ground by engaging real people from the same society and communities, they are operating in.

No one expects a lady doing an electrician job, playing with electricity, is surly a tough and a risky job. They thought ‘out of the box’ and brought a unique programme in which KE is training some forty women, who will become certified electricians. Representing as KE’s safety ambassadors, these ladies will touch over 100K houses within their respective communities, by running a well-structured awareness drive about electrical and general safety, rain safety, child protection etc. Such a good way to engage people.

For these 40 ladies, a thumbs-up and thumbs-up for KE too, that becomes a helping hand to uplift the courage of these brave woman who are preparing to earn their livelihoods with honor and dignity.

There are lot of such opportunities, because there is lot of unemployment in the society and what’s better than engaging the talent for a good cause. Here KE proves leading as role model for other corporates. Being the best enablers. Creating the shared value in a true sense.