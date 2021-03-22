elfo Partners with Common Ground to Help Entrepreneurs Tap into Strategic Digital Marketing
The shifts in how we do business today create both challenges and opportunities. Our goal at elfo is to help entrepreneurs and business owners scale up with the right tools, support, and resources.”KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- elfo extends its expertise in performance-based digital marketing to the members of Common Ground, Malaysia’s largest co-working space, by offering exclusive rates for elfo’s proprietary digital platforms — elfoMAP, a marketing automation platform to optimize email marketing campaigns and elfoAIM, a conversion-based landing page builder.
— Rose Maria Bague, Senior Account Manager at elfo
Through this partnership, elfo will help Common Ground members fine-tune their digital advertising and performance marketing initiatives by offering them 20% off of elfoMAP monthly plans and a free trial to elfoAIM free trial, valid through March 30 this year.
“Beyond Common Ground's co-working spaces, we also work with many of Malaysia’s hot brands to extend business solutions so that our members get their best work done. With elfo onboard, the Common Ground community can utilize the digital solutions and services offered to stay ahead of their performance marketing strategies,” said Lynette Ow, Head of Marketing at Common Ground Malaysia.
In March 2017, Common Ground launched its first flagship location in Damansara Heights, in the nation’s capital Kuala Lumpur. Common Ground is a flexible and focused coworking community where traditional office spaces are broken down to bring people, ambition, and resources together.
Sri Yosephin, Head of elfo, also commented: “elfo's ambition to be a one-stop-solution provider for digital marketing platforms and services for businesses has fuelled this collaboration. With Common Ground hosting in its physical spaces an array of entrepreneurs and businesses, the partnership between the two companies will help provide innovative digital solutions for the SME community at Common Ground.”
Beyond the physical workspace, Common Ground has an ecosystem of diverse business and social events, a multitude of partnerships across lifestyle and professional companies, and a web of powerful business networks and opportunities on its very own Common Ground mobile app. Together, this synergy becomes the platform to drive businesses forward.
About elfo
elfo is a MarTech company that offers integrated performance-based marketing for business through its range of products and services. Since its inception, elfo has helped brands achieve digital marketing goals by driving conversions through innovative products, ad platform technology, and strategic digital marketing management. elfo's range of products provides solutions for email automation, messaging solutions, landing page builder, etc. As of 2021, elfo has connected with over 200 exclusive partners worldwide including mobile network operators, content providers, government agencies, and enterprises. Visit elfo.com.
About Common Ground Malaysia
Co-founded by Erman Akinci and Juhn Teo, Common Ground is Malaysia’s largest leading coworking space that prides itself on not just being a premium workspace, but also a synergistic coworking community that cultivates a vibrant ecosystem of diverse and driven minds across various industries. The coworking space curates a multitude of weekly events across business, technology, and lifestyle spheres to continuously integrate and elevate its members, along with securing hundreds of lifestyle and professional partners to garner the best benefits for its community.
Additionally, the coworking space connects its ever-growing community through its proprietary app, which serves as a social platform and business network for members to connect, irrespective of the venue they choose to work from. Aside from keeping its community updated on weekly events and partnership benefits, the app’s social newsfeed and business opportunities forum, among other features, collectively embody Common Ground’s belief in nurturing and championing a synergistic business ecosystem. Visit commonground.work.
