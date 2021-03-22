PRESS EVENT: Emergency Injunction Motion Filed by Children's Health Defense Against FCC Rule Allowing Antennas on Homes

LOCH LOMOND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHEN: Monday, March 22 at 4 p.m. EDT

WHAT: Children’s Health Defense (CHD) filed a motion for an emergency injunction, with the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit, asking the Court to stay the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Over-the-Air Reception Devices' (OTARD) Rule Amendment, before it goes into effect on 3/29/21. The motion is part of CHD’s case that was filed on 2/26/21, challenging the rule amendment.

The amended rule will allow the installation of antennas, including voice/data, including 5G, on homes without requiring a permit or giving notice to neighboring properties. The rule overwhelmingly preempts all state and local zoning authority. Homeowners’ associations and deed restrictions and any other state laws are preempted.

The most insidious part of the rule which is also the focus of the motion is that it preempts federal and state civil rights laws that protect the disabled and their rights for accommodations. The many adults and children who are adversely affected, have no right to object to the installation, even though they will be involuntarily exposed to harmful radiation in their homes that may cause them life threatening symptoms and injuries. With no ability to get accommodation, the rule may force them to leave their homes with nowhere to go.

SPEAKERS:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Chairman and Chief Legal Council, Children’s Health Defense

Dafna Tachover, Esq. MBA, Director of 5G and Wireless Harms Project, Children’s Health Defense

Scott McCollough, Esq., Attorney, Children’s Health Defense

Families who submitted affidavits in the case will also participate in the press conference and will discuss their families injuries from wireless radiation and the effect the rule will have on their family.

