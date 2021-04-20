Diversified Maintenance creates opportunities for veterans with a robust supply chain fueled by a diverse supplier base
Diversified Maintenance, the expert in facility maintenance services, supports veteran businesses by becoming a NVBDC Corporate Member.
We are excited to join NVBDC as its newest corporate member and look forward to exploring opportunities to collaborate with certified Service-Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses.”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) welcomes Diversified Maintenance as its newest Corporate Member. Diversified Maintenance is committed to supporting the NVBDC Certified Service-Disabled, and Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs). This includes an ongoing effort to enhance their outreach to secure SD/VOBs in their procurement opportunities.
— Ciara Lilly, VP of Diversity and Inclusion, Diversified Maintenance
For over 45 years, Diversified Maintenance has provided client-focused, quality maintenance solutions to facilities across the United States. They understand how important it is for organizations to count on expert and reliable facility maintenance services. During the pandemic and even as companies re-enter, the Diversified team has helped facilities reopen across the country with proven, effective, CDC and EPA-approved cleaning and disinfecting services designed to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of employees and customers. The company provides facility maintenance services to over 9,100 client locations nationwide- with over 10,000 direct-hire employees and 550+ Field Managers. With 20 offices across the country, their customers include big box and specialty retailers, fitness centers, industrial manufacturing facilities, offices, banks, schools, hi-tech, government, and medical facilities. Diversified Maintenance believes customers need to focus on running their businesses – on day-to-day operations, providing their employees with a safe and clean workspace, and presenting their brand to their customers in the best way. That is why they say it all comes down to their customers and the relationships they build together. It is a commitment they stand by because “Details Matter.”
Additionally, Diversified Maintenance is proud to have completed all CIMS-GB requirements for which they received the prestigious certification with honors, placing them in an elite category of certified providers committed to customer satisfaction and in compliance with the industry’s best practices. CIMS-GB stands for Cleaning Industry Management Standard-Green Building and is a designation given by the International Sanitary Supply Association (ISSA). Their customized re-entry plan focuses on ISSA best practices for deep cleaning and disinfecting processes to ensure your customers’ and employees’ safety. A team of CIMS-GB and GBAC certified experts lead Diversified Maintenance’s operations and can assess your specific re-entry needs to design an ongoing disinfection program to ensure your facility stays open and stays safe. Diversified Maintenance has developed specialized protocols to help you fight the spread of Coronavirus and other cleaning needs in your facilities. They partner with companies to provide an ongoing maintenance program that includes: GBAC certified experts, increased frequency of deep cleaning, disinfecting high traffic touchpoints, utilizing approved effective disinfectants, ensure the safety of personnel, and keeping customers updated with the latest information. Diversified offers comprehensive facility maintenance programs for customers across various industry sectors. Regardless of the industry or facility type, Diversified Maintenance’s services improve productivity, and the quality assurance programs increase efficiency via on-site assessments and recommended process efficiencies.
“We are excited to join NVBDC as its newest corporate member and look forward to exploring opportunities to collaborate with certified Service-Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses,” said Ciara Lilly, vice president of diversity and inclusion at Diversified Maintenance.
Diversified Maintenance strives for diversity and inclusion to create a work environment where relationships with all employees, customers, and suppliers are valued. They are committed to promoting their diverse and inclusive policies at all levels within their company to focus on continuous improvement in eliminating biases and fostering workforce diversity in all ways possible. They are committed to making diversity and inclusion part of the company, from developing a diverse talent pool to positively impacting the communities they work and live in. Diversified Maintenance creates economic opportunities with a robust supply chain fueled by a diverse supplier base’s participation. Diversified Maintenance’s supplier diversity program reflects their passion for working with qualified, forward-thinking small and diverse suppliers, including minority-owned, women-owned, LGBT-owned, veteran-owned, among others.
“NVBDC Corporate Members span across all industries. We are proud to offer access and opportunities through our Corporate Members to our matching Veteran businesses. Corporate America knows our Veteran Owners are validated through our certification process which is crucial for their supplier diversity goals. Having Diversified Maintenance join our initiatives providing Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses a chance to become part of their supply chain is outstanding,” said Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC.
Additional support is available for more information on this opportunity with Diversified Maintenance and learning how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB. Please feel free to reach out to NVBDC by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
