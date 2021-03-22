Grace Buffa of Life Journey Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grace Buffa is a certified holistic health and wellness transformational coach and the founder of Life Journey Coaching, where she empowers women to stop chronic dieting once and for all.

“Weight loss is an emotional journey, driven ultimately by how we feel about ourselves and how we manage our daily life,” says Grace. “That's the essence of what I do. I help people to love their body and love their life.”

As a transformational coach, Grace helps her clients manage their weight, stress and energy, by making small, manageable changes to their lifestyle.

So what's the best way to eat to live have high quality of life?

“We do talk about food and nourishing your body properly for your unique body, as well as educating them on preventative health,” says Grace, “but it’s really more about correlating a positive emotion to the new habits you want to develop. Women who come to me leave themselves last. I teach them all self-care techniques, stress management techniques to put themselves first.”

Grace knows how her clients feel. She’s been there herself. She struggled with bouts of depression, held a distorted view of her body and didn't have a healthy relationship with food.

“There was a period of time where I wasn't filling my bucket,” recalls Grace. “From the outside in, it looked like I should be happy, but instead I found myself going down a dark road. I wasn't taking care of me. My purpose kind of went to the wayside.”

That’s when Grace started looking into nutrition. She later became registered as a yoga instructor, and the fog started to lift through meditation and mindfulness. Her passion for nutrition, health and wellness led to her becoming a certified coach.

“When you're forming good habits and lifestyle changes you realize how much of your health is digestive health,” says Grace. “I had always looked at food as the enemy. I was strict with my diet and felt trapped by my mind. Once I understood my mind-body-spirit connection, I started seeing myself differently. I worked on my mindset every single day to get out of my own way.”

Today, Grace is fulfilling her passion through Life Journey Coaching. A motivational speaker and soon-to-be-published author. She feels good. She feels balanced. She feels accomplished. She wants to empower her clients to feel the same.

“You don’t have to do this alone relying solely on your self-discipline,” says Grace. “Anybody that's been successful in anything has always had a teacher, coach or a mentor holding them to a higher standard than they could ever do for themselves. Everybody needs that personal attention. I'm listening to them and understanding them, and that's really what people want.”

