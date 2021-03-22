STEM Education USA announces the 2020/2021 National STEM Award Recipient – Maggie Chen
The National STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) Education Award recognizes an individual who exemplifies excellence in the theoretical and practical STEM education fields and who has meaningfully promoted STEM education. We are honored to announce the 2020/2021 National STEM Award Recipient is Maggie Chen.
Maggie is a junior at Harvard University, studying developmental biology and the history of science. Currently, Maggie conducts research on heart regeneration at the Harvard Stem Cell Institute as an undergraduate research fellow. Previously, she has developed toxin-absorbing nanodevices for the treatment of antibiotic resistant bacteria.
Maggie has been recognized as an Intel International Science and Engineering Fair 1st Place Grand Award Winner, U. S. Presidential Scholar, Davidson Fellow, and Simons Research Fellow. As a children’s book author, she recently led a project to publish a children’s anthology explaining COVID-19 to younger students, with all proceeds benefiting the UNICEF Humanitarian Fund for pandemic relief. Through her work, Maggie aims to make science accessible and digestible for people of all backgrounds and ethnicities.
It is with excitement that we award the 2020/2021 National STEM Award to Maggie Chen.
About STEM Education USA – STEM Education USA promotes excellence in science, technology, engineering, and math education. For additional information about this year’s award recipient, please visit https://stemeducationusa.com/recipient-2021.php. Maggie follows immediate past national award winners Kavya Kopparapu, currently a Harvard student, and Peyton Robertson, currently a student at Stanford University.
David Bekele
David Bekele
STEM Education USA
david@stemeducationusa.com