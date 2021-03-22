New Book "Fake Invisible Catastrophes and Threats of Doom" #1 on Amazon.com for Environmental Science.

Credit to "Ghostbusters"

Greenpeace Co-Founder, Dr. Patrick Moore, debunks the scare stories about climate change, polar bears, coral reefs, nuclear energy, GMOs, forest fires, & more

COMOX, BC, CANADA, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Patrick Moore's new book "Fake Environmental Catastrophes and Threats of Doom" has risen to #1 Bestseller in both Environmental Science and Environmental Ecology on Amazon.com. This indicates a thirst for an alternative analysis to the narrative of global destruction by "climate change" and the "end of the world" prophesy now permeating the popular press.

The book can be found at many countries Amazon sites including at Amazon.com:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08T6FFY6S/ref=rdr_kindle_ext_tmb

Here is Dr. Patrick Moore's description of his unique thesis as presented in "Fake Invisible Catastrophes and Threats of Doom".

"It dawned on me one day that most of the scare stories in the media today are based on things that are either invisible, like CO2 and radiation, or very remote, like polar bears and coral reefs. Thus, the average person cannot observe and verify the truth of these claims for themselves. They must rely on activists, the media, politicians, and scientists - all of whom have a huge financial and/or political interest in the subject - to tell them the truth. This is my effort, after 50 years as a scientist and environmental activist, to expose the misinformation and outright lies used to scare us and our children about the future of the Earth. Direct observation is the very basis of science. Without verified observation it is not possible to know the truth. That is the sharp focus of this book."

The book contains more than 100 color photographs, illustrations, and charts. A key target audience is parents who do not approve of the "progressive" school curriculum and its alarmism about the future of civilization and the natural world. Dr. Moore hopes these parents will read his book and pass it on to their high-school and older children to give them an alternative to the bleak future predicted by the prophets of doom. Many other audiences will also find the book informative and convincing.

In 11 chapters the reader is clearly shown that citizens are being misinformed by many environmental doomsday prophesies, ones they cannot verify for themselves. We are told that nuclear energy is very dangerous when the numbers prove it is one of the safest technologies. We are told polar bears will go extinct soon when their population has been growing steadily for nearly 50 years. We are told that there is something harmful in genetically modified food crops when it is invisible, has no name and no chemical formula. We are told severe forest fires are caused by climate change when they are actually caused by poor management of fuel load (dead wood) in the forest. We are told that all the coral reefs will die by 2100 when in fact the most diverse coral reefs are found in the warmest oceans in the world. And of course, we are told that invisible CO2 from using fossil fuels, accounting for more than 80 percent of our energy supply, will make the Earth too hot for life. All of these scare stories, and many more, are simply not true. And this book will convince you, your family, and your colleagues of that. There is no substitute for the truth.

Dr. Moore holds a B.Sc. in Biology and Foresty, a Ph.D. in Ecology, An Honorary Doctorate of Science, and the National Award for Nuclear Science and History from the Einstein Society. He sailed on the first Greenpeace protest against US H-Bomb testing in Alaska in 1971 and spent 15 years in the top committee of Greenpeace and led many campaigns. He left over disagreements about the direction his fellow directors were taking. This is thoroughly covered in his previous book, "Confessions of a Greenpeace Dropout - The Making of a Sensible Environmentalist".

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B004X2I6ZM/ref=rdr_kindle_ext_tmb