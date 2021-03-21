Stephenson’s to auction Bucks County estate collection of military vehicles, railroad and highway lanterns, March 23
B & B Engineering Corporation marine pier navigation light, aqua glass globe, 18 x 13 x 11 inches. Estimate $200-$400
Group lot consisting of three Dietz Vesta kerosene railroad lanterns with red glass globes, each marked for a specific railroad. Estimate $300-$400
Online auction's highlights include 1962 M151 military Ford MUTT, 1977 M882 military Dodge W-200 radio pickup truck, 1951 1-ton Linn Coach military trailer
A convoy of military vehicles and a medley of colorful, glass-paned railroad and highway lanterns are ready to step into the spotlight at Stephenson’s March 23 timed, online-only auction. The 200+ lots, which are up for bid exclusively through LiveAuctioneers, will close consecutively starting at 12 noon Eastern Time on the 23rd. Absentee bidding is already in full swing.
“Both the vehicles and the lanterns came to us from the estate of a retired military man from Bucks County (Pa.),” said Cindy Stephenson, owner of Stephenson’s Auctions. “His lanterns lined the walls of his house and were quite striking to view as one large display. Many of them have colored-glass globes, and most of the railroad lanterns are marked with railroad names, which collectors love to see. It’s a collection that was built over many years, and it’s already attracting phone and email enquiries.”
Most of the approximately 800 lanterns are being offered in group lots. As an added bonus, the auction will conclude with a large selection of Coleman lanterns. A broad variety of model numbers and years of manufacture are represented in this specialty category.
Typical of the group lots to be auctioned is a trio of Dietz Vesta kerosene railroad lanterns with ruby-red glass globes, each marked for a specific railroad. The lot estimate is $300-$400. Another grouping consists of four W.T. Kirkman No. 350 Little Giant railroad-style safety lanterns with colored glass globes. They are offered with a pre-sale estimate of $100-$150.
There are many unusual commercial lights in the collection, such as a Western Electric Davis floodlight Model S C, mounted on a stand with casters. It comes to auction with a $300-$600 estimate. A dazzling B & B Engineering Corporation marine pier navigation light boasts a gorgeous aqua glass globe and measures 18 by 13 by 11 inches. It is expected to draw a winning bid of $200-$400.
The powerful rumble of military vehicles starts with a 1962 M151 military Ford MUTT, date of delivery 06/1962. The M151 MUTT, or Military Utility Tactical Truck, was the successor to the Korean War M38 and M38A1 jeep Light Utility Vehicles. Commonly referred to as a "jeep" or "quarter-ton," it was produced from 1959 through 1982 and served in the Vietnam War. The example offered by Stephenson’s is estimated at $8,000-$12,000.
Another super-macho form of transportation, a 1977 M882 military Dodge radio pickup (Military W-200), has only 4,799 miles on it. It is in need of a battery and has a few small areas of rust, but it’s a classic with a promising future and is estimated at only $5,000-$8,000.
Following the trucks, bidders will have a chance to pick from two desirable military trailers of the post-World War II and Vietnam War eras. A 1951 M101 1-ton Linn Coach military trailer, with a 12/51 date of delivery, is offered with its contents. Estimate: $1,000-$1,500. A 1967 Stevens M416 quarter-ton military trailer, used but in good condition, will also convey with its with its contents. Estimate: $600-$1,200
Stephenson’s March 23, 2021 auction of railroad and highway lanterns, and military vehicles is a timed, online-only event running through LiveAuctioneers. Bid absentee now or live online starting at 12 noon ET on auction day. For additional information on any item in the sale, call Cindy Stephenson at 215-322-6182 or e-mail info@stephensonsauction.com. Visit Stephenson’s Auction online at www.stephensonsauction.com.
View the fully illustrated catalog on LiveAuctioneers: https://www.liveauctioneers.com/auctioneer/857/stephenson-s-auction/
