FORTUNE 500 COMPANY, AFLAC, CONTINUES TO SEEK OPPORTUNITIES FOR DIVERSE SUPPLIERS BY JOINING NVBDC
Aflac joins NVBDC as a Corporate Member increasing access and opportunities to veteran business owners.
Collaborating with NVBDC contributes to our promise to build a strong supply chain reflecting our values, strengthens, partnerships, and bolsters the growth of our Supplier Diversity program.”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) welcomes Aflac as its newest corporate member. Aflac is committed to supporting NVBDC Certified Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs). This includes an ongoing effort to enhance its outreach to secure SD/VOBs in its procurement opportunities.
— Wassel Lewis, Vice President of Third Party Management, Aflac
Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is a Fortune 500 company, helping provide protection to more than 50 million people through its subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S., where it is a leading supplemental insurer by paying cash fast when policyholders get sick or injured. For more than six decades, insurance policies of Aflac Incorporated’s subsidiaries have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance in Japan, where it insures 1 in 4 households. Fortune magazine recognized Aflac as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work for in America for 20 consecutive years. For 15 consecutive years, Aflac has been included on Ethisphere's list of the World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2021, Fortune included Aflac Incorporated on its list of World’s Most Admired Companies for the 20th time, and Bloomberg added Aflac Incorporated to its Gender-Equality Index for the second time, which tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency.
Commenting on the news, Aflac U.S. vice president of Third-Party Management Wassel Lewis said: “Aflac's commitment to diversity extends to the cultivation and growth of a diverse supply chain. Collaborating with NVBDC contributes to our promise to build a strong and efficient supply chain that reflects our values, strengthens our partnerships, increases economic empowerment within the communities we serve, and bolsters the growth of our Supplier Diversity program.”
As Aflac expands its business into diverse communities, it also seeks to continue expanding business opportunities to diverse suppliers. Aflac recognizes that the economic enrichment of these various communities through business development is necessary to maintain the company’s competitive edge and growth. Aflac purchases IT products and services, marketing services, professional services, and facilities management and maintenance and is an active participant in initiatives that support the development of diverse business enterprises and their economic development. Aflac maintains corporate memberships and provide sponsorships to the Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council (National Minority Supplier Development Council [NMSDC] affiliate), the Georgia Women’s Business Council (Women’s Business Enterprise National Council [WBENC] affiliate), the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GHCC), the U.S. Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce (USPAACC) and the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC).
If you have questions, please email Aflac’s Supplier Diversity: supplierdiversity@aflac.com.
“The opportunities NVBDC offers our Certified Service-Disabled / Veteran Owned Businesses is growing by leaps and bounds. Aflac, a Fortune 500 Company, is a great addition that exemplifies how corporate America is supporting our Veterans.” Said Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC.
For more information on this opportunity with Aflac and to learn how to become an NVBDC-Certified SD/VOB member, additional support is available. Please feel free to reach out to NVBDC by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or by contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business certification organization developed by veterans, for veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all sizes of businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of veteran ownership and control.
FIND US | LIKE US | FOLLOW US | JOIN US: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and RallyPoint
Keith King, Founder & CEO
National Veteran Business Development Council
+1 313-446-6885
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn