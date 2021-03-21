Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 79 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,287 in the last 365 days.

Kathleen Folbigg: Genetics might assist free Australian lady convicted of killing her 4 infants

But new scientific evidence suggests that’s not what happened.

Genomic testing shows at least two of the Australian’s babies likely died from a previously undiscovered genetic mutation that led to heart complications — meaning she may have been wrongfully imprisoned for almost two decades.

The ramifications don’t end there.

While scientists are still learning about the causes of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) — an umbrella term for when children die suddenly from unexplained causes — the findings in Folbigg’s case may help other parents who are grieving the unexpected loss of their own children.

Early years

Right from the start, Folbigg’s life was marred by tragedy. When she was 18 months old, her father stabbed her mother to death and served 15 years in prison for murder before being deported to England. She was a disruptive child with behavioral issues that one medical officer said could indicate she was abused as a baby by her father, according to a 2019 inquiry into…

You just read:

Kathleen Folbigg: Genetics might assist free Australian lady convicted of killing her 4 infants

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.