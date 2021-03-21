Kathleen Folbigg: Genetics might assist free Australian lady convicted of killing her 4 infants

But new scientific evidence suggests that’s not what happened.

Genomic testing shows at least two of the Australian’s babies likely died from a previously undiscovered genetic mutation that led to heart complications — meaning she may have been wrongfully imprisoned for almost two decades.

The ramifications don’t end there.

While scientists are still learning about the causes of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) — an umbrella term for when children die suddenly from unexplained causes — the findings in Folbigg’s case may help other parents who are grieving the unexpected loss of their own children.

Early years

Right from the start, Folbigg’s life was marred by tragedy. When she was 18 months old, her father stabbed her mother to death and served 15 years in prison for murder before being deported to England. She was a disruptive child with behavioral issues that one medical officer said could indicate she was abused as a baby by her father, according to a 2019 inquiry into…