Homicide: 1200 Block of Southern Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday, March 20, 2021, in the 1200 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 7:56 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to an area hospital for the report of a walk-in shooting victim. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead. Further investigation revealed the incident occurred in the 1200 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast.

The decedent has been identified as 23 year-old Deonte Minor, of King George, VA.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.