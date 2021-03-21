Top Ten Social Media Experts To Watch Out For In 2021

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amidst the constantly evolving time of the online world, we have notably seen some game-changing market trends that have helped various businesses and niches to thrive. During the pandemic, social media trends have boundlessly flowed into the lives of the prospective audience and have helped multiple brands to grow in no time. While it has all been possible with the groundbreaking strategies and innovations of marketing experts, their unparalleled roles have given new standards to digital trends. As it could be time-consuming to find the right expert for your niche, we have curated a list of top 10 social media experts that one can look for in 2021. We would also like to thank Sunshy Digital Media Agency for their research and findings in formulating this article.



Carla Biesinger ( @carlabiesinger )

Carla Biesinger is a business mentor and online course creator who helps women build profitable businesses through the power of Instagram.

After building a 7-figure restaurant in Argentina, she felt compelled to teach her methods of online growth to other business owners.

In 2016 whilst living in Mexico, she launched her first online course “Instagram Secrets To Success”. From there, she moved to NYC, Barcelona, Berlin, and finally Lisbon, Portugal.

To date, Carla has taught over 100,000 women how to master Instagram in order to grow their audience and income. Her proven methodology focuses on building authentic relationships via Instagram, using “attraction marketing” in order to turn followers into email subscribers and therefore revenue-generating clients.

Her clients are women from all around the world including jewelry designers, health coaches, authors, artists, all with one goal: to build profitable online businesses that will create more freedom, independence, and wealth.

For more information visit: https://www.carlabiesinger.com/

Kandy Robertson ( @ikandyland )

Kandy Robertson is a Social Media Expert and Consultant, who is also Director of Marketing of her Social Media Marketing Agency (Conquer Marketing Agency) and a Facebook Ad Expert who helps small businesses scale and gain visibility worldwide. With more than 15 years of experience working in the entertainment industry and succeeding with creating her own multiple small businesses, including being an Executive Producer for a Reality TV Show (Kocktales & Kandy), as well as coordinated 3 charity events advocating against human trafficking, and more.

A multi-passionate entrepreneur, Founder of her own empire, EMPRəS, a luxury hair care brand, she makes it her mission to help small businesses, influencers, and brands succeed. Author of 2 books, 1 named Amazon’s Editors Choice Best Book of 2019 and #1 Short Read for Business and Money and upcoming release of “From Peasant to Empress” on her childhood brought up by Cambodian refugees, overcoming PTSD, domestic violence and abuse, to building empires. In the book you will learn to overcome trauma and manifest your own empire.

Kandy’s 5 Part System has helped her amass a large following organically on all social media platforms, and with this framework she has built, she has conquered the social media game! This system is able to help her private clients gain a following organically and most importantly consistently, effortlessly and seamlessly, while turning them into clients and customers by creating their own community!

Featured on CBS, FOX, NBC, Voices of America and the CNN Freedom Project, member of For(bes) the Culture.

For more information visit: http://www.ikandyland.com/

Blair Kaplan Venables ( @blairfromblairland )

Blair Kaplan Venables is an expert in social media marketing and the president of Blair Kaplan Communications, a British Columbia-based PR agency. As a pioneer in the industry, she brings more than a decade of experience to her clients, which include global wellness, entertainment and lifestyle brands. Blair has helped her customers grow their followers into the tens of thousands in just one month, win integrative marketing awards and more. She has spoken on national stages and her expertise has been featured in media outlets including CBC Radio, CEOWORLD Magazine, She Owns It and Thrive Global. Blair is also the bestselling author of Pulsing Through My Veins: Raw and Real Stories from an Entrepreneur and co-host to the Dissecting Success podcast. When she’s not working on the board for her local chamber of commerce, you can find Blair growing the “I Am Resilient Project,” an online community where users share their stories of overcoming life’s most difficult moments.

For more information visit: www.blairkaplan.ca

Crissy Conner ( @crissy.conner.creates )

Crissy Conner is a social media strategist, visibility expert and founder of Visible, the inner circle of entrepreneurs ready to consistently increase their impact, relationships, and growth to become unforgettable to their audience.

What began as a behind the scenes introvert, ran agency to support clients with full-service social media, quickly turned into coaching others to break up with their comfort zones to get on video and become the face of their business. As The Visibility Queen, she runs free video challenges, 10-Day Visibility Explosion Bootcamps and coaching to guide entrepreneurs to market their business the right way.

Crissy leads by example pushing herself to do things like her "100 lives in July," diversifying her marketing and being on multiple platforms all while doing the same things she asks of her Followers.

Crissy’s expertise revolves around organic/paid social media and strategy, marketing diversification, content creation and creating systems to explode your visibility to work smarter not harder. She works with a wide range of aspiring side hustlers, six and seven figure brands all wanting to create an impact. She is also the co-host of Queen Con, female business conference and The Social Media, Sales, Sex & Why You Don't Suck Podcast.

For more information visit: https://thevisibilityqueen.com/

Jackie Zukerman Delory ( @nextonscene )

Jackie Zuk's (JZ) business is to get her clients 'on scene' where it matters. She has hundreds of thousands of social media connections and loyal followers all looking for the very latest trends, fashion, inspiring products, and cutting edge business ventures.

Originally from New York, JZ relocated to Boston in 2014 and has been blazing a trail ever since. Based in Everett, MA, she is the CEO of NEXTonSCENE Media LLC, Editor in Chief of NEXTonSCENE® magazine, podcast broadcaster for “NEXTonSCENE® with JZ”, and a producer of high-quality promotional events and PR campaigns.

The funny thing about social media is that it can absolutely change your LIFE when used the right way. It is all about how you show up, when you show up and how you are authentically connecting with your audience.

For more information visit: www.NEXTonSCENE.com/

Wendy Lee Stephenson ( @wendyleeonline )

Wendy Stephenson is a business strategist and consultant for entrepreneurs with a desire to increase their presence on social media and stand out from the crowd online.

She is a busy mom of 7 from Nashville, TN and has been an online entrepreneur for 8 years after a 14 year corporate career in sales, advertising, marketing. She has built teams in the network marketing space that have generated over $10 million in sales over the last several years, and now she works with other entrepreneurs to help them scale their businesses online.

Her three pillar approach to social media can apply to any platform, and helps entrepreneurs more effectively and efficiently prospect online.

She specializes in helping business owners expand their influence and impact online authentically and with simplicity to grow a successful and thriving online business, without sacrificing family time.

For more information visit: www.wendyleeonline.com

Robb Fahrion ( @robbfahrion )

Robb is a Co-Founder and Partner of Flying V Group Digital Marketing located in Orange County, CA. He’s passionate about helping businesses navigate the Internet and loves helping businesses grow. He is young, energetic, and hungry to help more businesses.

Having served over 250+ clients, Robb is establishing himself as a rising force in the digital marketing space. His expertise helps clients generate more revenue and return on their investment through a holistic marketing approach.

Robb relies on analytical analysis of data to drive better returns on any marketing investment. His team’s ability to manage multiple marketing initiatives and create a cohesive strategy bodes well for a market that requires maximum exposure.

Robb’s recommendation for those looking to elevate their social media presence is to be vulnerable. One must have a strong belief in their ability and message to succeed in the crowded online space.

For more information visit: https://www.flyingvgroup.com

Sian Gunney ( @siangunneyconsulting )

Sian Gunney is a Success Strategist listed at 48 in the top 100 influencers worldwide on digital marketing by Onalytica. Sian has won social media marketing awards for innovation and results for brand campaigns such as Chrysler and Dominos Pizza.

As a dedicated, versatile creator Sian designs and executes meaningful strategies bridging content and commerce across platforms and people.

“I always say quality is the best business plan, with that success is simple. Nothing on this earth is particularly hard if you divide it into small jobs and have a plan to follow.”

Sian Gunney works with clients to lead change not be led supporting them to self-disrupt, refocus and reposition to stay ahead.

Over a decade of working with some of the biggest brands from Britvic, Virgin Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn to building brands such as Skinade, Biocol Labs and working with celebrities from celebrity gifting, personal brand management to business development with their commercial entities from Karren Brady CBE to Joe Calzaghe MBE, CBE.

For more information visit: https://linktr.ee/siangunney

Heather Quill ( @theheatherquill )

Heather is a social media manager, digital marketing strategist, wife, pug mom and lover of true crime shows. She specializes in helping female entrepreneurs market themselves in today's ever-changing digital world through marketing strategies, social platform management and content creation.

With over 8 years of experience in marketing and project management for well-known corporations, she has a vast knowledge in effective digital marketing strategies that will not only help elevate your brand but scale your social media presence. As a true lover of understanding others, she enjoys sharing her passion and expertise with entrepreneurs that are looking to push their online business to the next level while also delivering top-notch service to each of her clients. By providing a social strategy that is customized to your business, Heather creates a plan of action to both engage with your target audience and provide valuable content specifically geared toward your ICA.

For more information visit: www.heatherquill.com

Chylene Babb ( @marketingwithchy )

Content creator, social media expert, and brand builder, Chylene is an innovative marketer helping clients create meaningful connections with their audience across social platforms. Her deep passion for content creation is rooted in the belief that stellar content speaks for itself. She believes that authenticity and accessibility are two of the most important factors of social media growth - and now she’s using that expertise for good.

Chylene’s social media process revolves around the idea that anyone can be a digital marketer with the appropriate tools. With only 4 years in the game, she has worked tirelessly, allowing her to work alongside SEO expert, Neil Patel.

By sharing actionable tips to expand reach and creating an open conversation, Chylene is paving the way for women-owned businesses to come. She believes that the best content comes from the most passionate people, which is why she invests in helping others grow.

For more information visit: https://www.cb-creations.net/

With the impactful advent of social media trends, the experts can add incredible value to any business or niche. While every expert in our list holds a rich experience in curating groundbreaking campaigns, their unique abilities and strategies can help in improving your presence in the online world.

