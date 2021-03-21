Governor Abbott Directs TCEQ To Look Into New Unaccompanied Minor Facility In Pecos

March 20, 2021 | Press Release

Governor Abbott today issued a statement after the Biden Administration announced that it is opening a fourth holding facility, located in Pecos, for unaccompanied minors who have crossed the border into Texas. The Governor has asked the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to ensure that the water at the facility is safe for consumption.

"The Biden Administration continues to show that it is dangerously unprepared to handle the surge in illegal border crossings as they rush to open yet another facility for unaccompanied minors in Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “I have directed the Texas Commission On Environmental Quality to immediately look into the facility’s access to potable water. They are continuing to look into conditions in the Midland facility, where water was determined to be unusable for consumption.

“As this humanitarian crisis grows along our southern border, the Biden Administration continues to dodge questions that Texans are demanding answers for: Is the federal government tracking what countries these children are coming from and what COVID-19 variants they might have been exposed to? How long will these children be held in Texas? The Biden Administration’s refusal to secure our border, investigate the origins and potential trafficking of unaccompanied minors, and protect these vulnerable children will only worsen the situation and put innocent lives at risk. President Biden must act now to end this crisis.”

On March 6th, Governor Abbott announced Operation Lone Star to send law enforcement personnel and resources to high threat areas along the border. On March 17th he expanded the Operation to include anti-human trafficking efforts.