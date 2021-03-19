Wisconsin Adds More Partners to the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announces that four new pharmacy partners in Wisconsin started receiving vaccine this week as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. This includes the Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Network (CPESN), which includes some Hometown Pharmacies, as well as Managed Health Care Associates, Meijer, and Walmart. These pharmacies join Kroger and Walgreens, already part of the program that is a collaboration between the federal government, states and territories, and national pharmacy and independent pharmacy networks.

“As we prepare to open vaccine eligibility to people with medical conditions, these pharmacies will be critical in providing access to vaccine in more communities across Wisconsin,” said DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake. “Whether you live in a rural area or a city, every Wisconsinite will have the opportunity in the coming weeks to get the vaccine to protect themselves and loved ones from the virus.”

For the first week, the federal government will ship 2,340 Pfizer doses to CPESN; 500 Johnson & Johnson doses to Managed Health Care Associates; 3,510 Pfizer doses to Meijer; and 1,500 Johnson & Johnson doses to Walmart. Vaccine doses come directly from the federal government and are in addition to Wisconsin’s weekly state allocation.

To find a participating pharmacy near you and to schedule a vaccination appointment, visit the COVID-19 vaccine provider map or call 1-844-684-1064. Individuals eligible for the vaccine, can also contact these pharmacies directly to register for and schedule a vaccination appointment:

For a list of everyone currently eligible for the vaccine, visit the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility page. A reminder that starting March 22, people with certain medical conditions will be eligible for the vaccine. By May 1, anyone 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine.

Even as more Wisconsinites get fully vaccinated, it is critical to continue to practice good public health practices. Masking up, staying physically distant, washing hands, and getting tested continue to be crucial tools for protecting ourselves and our communities against COVID-19. Individuals who are fully vaccinated can review recently released post-vaccination guidance.

For information, resources, and data related to Wisconsin’s COVID-19 vaccination program, visit the COVID-19 vaccine webpage. Make sure you are protected from COVID-19 vaccine scams with these simple tips.