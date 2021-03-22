Olympus Health & Performance Offers COVID-19 Testing Services for Travelers

One of Utah's leading private healthcare companies is offering specialized testing for travelers.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Transportation Securities Administration (TSA), travel is expected to increase this year, and thanks to quick and easy COVID-19 testing services for travelers being offered by Olympus Health & Performance, individuals are now able to get the tests they need for safe travel, as well as peace of mind.

“Travelers can take advantage of our PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests,” said Lauren Lightfield, CEO of Olympus Health & Performance. “The PCR tests use a nasal swab to collect a sample for lab analysis. It determines whether an individual has an active coronavirus infection, even if the person is asymptomatic. Our FDA-authorized tests are manufactured by Logix Smart.” Results are received in 48 to 72 hours.

But that’s not all. Lightfield revealed that Olympus Health & Performance, which has convenient clinic locations in Salt Lake City and Park City, also offers a rush service for $50 as well as antibody testing if travelers are wondering if they have antibodies prior to traveling or after receiving a vaccine. During most of the pandemic many countries required PCR testing for travel, however some countries now accept rapid antigen test results to ensure you don’t have COVID-19. It’s important that travelers know and understand the requirements of the country or state they are traveling to as there are no consistent standards for travel.

“Our FDA Authorized antibody test will tell you if your body has developed antibodies for the coronavirus via a small drop of blood,” Lightfield said. “It does not test for the active virus but tells you if you have previously had the virus.” Individuals receive results in under 15 minutes.

Olympus Health & Performance’s rapid antigen test is also done via a quick nasal swab. Similar to the process of the company’s PCR test, the rapid antigen test determines whether an individual has an active coronavirus infection, even if the person is asymptomatic. Results are also received in 15 minutes.

As to why travelers should give the company’s coronavirus testing services a try, Lightfield explained that “our nurses are also mobile, and can test you at your home, office, resort, or any clean environment.” She added, “our mobile nurses can test individuals or groups, and we regularly test employees at businesses to keep the staff and customers safe.”

The company’s team of licensed medical personnel, according to Lightfield, is dedicated to safe, efficient service and follows CDC recommendations for healthcare professionals regarding the coronavirus.

For information, please visit https://utahcoronavirustest.com/.

About Olympus Health & Performance

Olympus Health & Performance is a HIPAA-compliant, CLIA-certified healthcare company founded by a nurse practitioner and practicing surgeon in order to provide health services to people in Salt Lake City and surrounding areas.

