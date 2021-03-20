Revenue Department Extends Certain Tax Deadlines to May 17

NASHVILLE - The Department of Revenue is extending the filing and payment deadline for Hall income tax returns and, for certain taxpayers, the franchise and excise tax return from April 15, 2021 to May 17, 2021.

This extension follows an announcement from the Internal Revenue Service extending the deadline for federal individual income tax returns to May 17. Under Tennessee law, the Commissioner of Revenue is authorized to extend the deadline for filing a return whenever the IRS extends a federal filing date for a specified group of taxpayers.

These extensions will automatically apply, and no further action is required from the affected taxpayers. The extension applies for all taxpayers that file the Hall income tax. For franchise and excise tax, the extension only applies to individuals who file a Tennessee franchise and excise tax return using Schedule J2 – Computation of Net Earnings for a Single Member LLC Filing as an Individual.

Interest and late filing penalties will not be applied to returns filed and payments made on or before this extended due date. The October 15, 2021, six-month extension date for the calendar year 2020 return remains unchanged.

Estimated payments due on April 15, 2021 are not included in this extension. These estimated payments are still due on April 15. For more information about these tax deadline extensions, please read important notice #21-02.

