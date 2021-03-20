UK-Based Regent Street Clinic Expands to Open Private Medical Clinic in United Arab Emirates
EINPresswire.com/ -- Regent Street Clinic, a UK-based private medical clinic chain offering primary care services (GP, vaccinations, facial aesthetics, health screenings, and occupational health), and even IV nutrition, is proud to announce the opening of its first office in the United Arab Emirates. Regent Street Clinic was the first chain of private medical clinics of its kind in the UK, and this expansion outside of the UK marks a pivotal new chapter in the clinic’s history.
Before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Regent Street Clinics had ten branches across the UK, all offering a comprehensive suite of medical services. This chain of wellbeing clinics prides themselves on their friendly, professional, and non-judgemental atmosphere, fundamentally believing that their energy and determination to make a contribution to people’s lives will be tangible.
Regent Street Clinic is now operating as a private clinic in Dubai, expanding access to quality care and the Regent Street team to people outside of the UK. “After 22 years and 10 clinics in the UK, we landed in Dubai,” says Dr. Bobby Ahmed, CEO and Legal Medical Doctor at Regent Street Clinic. “We are proud to bring our unique range of wellbeing services to Dubai, building on the special friendship that has always existed between the UK and UAE.”
Regent Street Clinic further serves communities within the UK and beyond through its subsidiaries, including TravelDoc, Regent Street Aesthetics, Regent Street Radiology, and GYM Doctor. To learn more about Regent Street Clinic and make an appointment today, please click here.
About Regent Street Clinic
Regent Street Clinic is a chain of private medical clinics that offer a same-day service in primary care, offering GP, facial aesthetics, wellbeing, and physiotherapy services. Regent Street Clinic’s company philosophy is centered around the basic tenets of Good Medical Practice as Championed by the UK General Medical Council, and everyone associated with this chain is dedicated to treating patients with dignity and respect, showing candour, building trust, demonstrating integrity, and being ethically robust. Regent Street Clinics are generally operated in the UK, though the chain recently opened a new location in Dubai.
Website : http://www.regentstreetclinicdubai.com/
Dr. Bobby Ahmed
Before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Regent Street Clinics had ten branches across the UK, all offering a comprehensive suite of medical services. This chain of wellbeing clinics prides themselves on their friendly, professional, and non-judgemental atmosphere, fundamentally believing that their energy and determination to make a contribution to people’s lives will be tangible.
Regent Street Clinic is now operating as a private clinic in Dubai, expanding access to quality care and the Regent Street team to people outside of the UK. “After 22 years and 10 clinics in the UK, we landed in Dubai,” says Dr. Bobby Ahmed, CEO and Legal Medical Doctor at Regent Street Clinic. “We are proud to bring our unique range of wellbeing services to Dubai, building on the special friendship that has always existed between the UK and UAE.”
Regent Street Clinic further serves communities within the UK and beyond through its subsidiaries, including TravelDoc, Regent Street Aesthetics, Regent Street Radiology, and GYM Doctor. To learn more about Regent Street Clinic and make an appointment today, please click here.
About Regent Street Clinic
Regent Street Clinic is a chain of private medical clinics that offer a same-day service in primary care, offering GP, facial aesthetics, wellbeing, and physiotherapy services. Regent Street Clinic’s company philosophy is centered around the basic tenets of Good Medical Practice as Championed by the UK General Medical Council, and everyone associated with this chain is dedicated to treating patients with dignity and respect, showing candour, building trust, demonstrating integrity, and being ethically robust. Regent Street Clinics are generally operated in the UK, though the chain recently opened a new location in Dubai.
Website : http://www.regentstreetclinicdubai.com/
Dr. Bobby Ahmed
Regent Street Clinic
email us here