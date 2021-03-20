Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 494 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,535 in the last 365 days.

Johnson City Man Charged in Child Pornography Investigation

JOHNSON CITY – A joint investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Johnson City Police Department, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a Johnson City man on sexual exploitation charges.

This week, after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, TBI Agents began working alongside detectives in Johnson City and Washington County in investigating allegations involving Sean Venning. During the course of the investigation, authorities determined that Venning was involved in producing child pornography.

This evening, Agents obtained a warrant for Sean Venning (DOB 1/5/79), charging him with Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. He was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on a $50,000 bond.  

At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Johnson City Man Charged in Child Pornography Investigation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.