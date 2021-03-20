Press Other - 21A401148 - Attempted murder, reckless endangerment -Walden and burglary -Barton

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

MEDIA RELEASE

CASE#: 21A401148 and 21A500835

TROOPER: Detective Trooper Mark Pohlman

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 03/18/21 at approximately 2352 hours

LOCATION: Cobb Road, Walden

VIOLATION: Attempted murder, reckless endangerment, burglary

ACCUSED: Chip Schneider

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Walden, VT

VICTIM: Dylan Cady

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/18/21, at approximately 2352 hours, troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of an alleged shooting incident that occurred on Cobb Road in Walden. The incident occurred between two parties who knew each other and is believed to be the result of a dispute between the accused and the victim that arose from a burglary in the town of Barton earlier in the day, Case #21A500835. The investigation determined that Chip Schneider, 30, of Walden fired a handgun multiple times into a vehicle occupied by Dylan Cady, 30, of Barton. No one was injured. As a result of the investigation, Schneider was taken into custody on charges of attempted murder, reckless endangerment, and burglary. Schneider was jailed at the Northeast Reginal Correctional Center, held without bail and will be arraigned in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Johnsbury on March 22, 2021 at 1230 hours.

No additional information is currently available. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Schneider’s arraignment. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk’s Office prior to arraignment to confirm details of the hearing.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 3/22/2021 at 1230 hours *

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED LOCATION: Northeast Reginal Correction Center – St. Johnsbury

BAIL: Held without bail

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.