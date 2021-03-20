Press Other - 21A401148 - Attempted murder, reckless endangerment -Walden and burglary -Barton
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
MEDIA RELEASE
CASE#: 21A401148 and 21A500835
TROOPER: Detective Trooper Mark Pohlman
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 03/18/21 at approximately 2352 hours
LOCATION: Cobb Road, Walden
VIOLATION: Attempted murder, reckless endangerment, burglary
ACCUSED: Chip Schneider
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Walden, VT
VICTIM: Dylan Cady
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/18/21, at approximately 2352 hours, troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of an alleged shooting incident that occurred on Cobb Road in Walden. The incident occurred between two parties who knew each other and is believed to be the result of a dispute between the accused and the victim that arose from a burglary in the town of Barton earlier in the day, Case #21A500835. The investigation determined that Chip Schneider, 30, of Walden fired a handgun multiple times into a vehicle occupied by Dylan Cady, 30, of Barton. No one was injured. As a result of the investigation, Schneider was taken into custody on charges of attempted murder, reckless endangerment, and burglary. Schneider was jailed at the Northeast Reginal Correctional Center, held without bail and will be arraigned in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Johnsbury on March 22, 2021 at 1230 hours.
No additional information is currently available. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Schneider’s arraignment. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk’s Office prior to arraignment to confirm details of the hearing.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 3/22/2021 at 1230 hours *
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED LOCATION: Northeast Reginal Correction Center – St. Johnsbury
BAIL: Held without bail
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.