Traffic Fatality: 2400 Block of Virginia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Monday, March 1, 2021, in the 2400 block Virginia Avenue, Northwest.

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 3:53 pm, members from the Second District responded to the listed location for the report of a pedestrian struck. The preliminary investigation revealed a vehicle was traveling northbound, in the center lane, on the ramp to I-66 under Virginia Avenue, Northwest, when it struck a pedestrian, outside of a marked crosswalk. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the pedestrian to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The operator of the vehicle remained on scene. On Thursday, March 18, 2021, the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 72 year-old Desrick Cooks, of Germantown, MD.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.