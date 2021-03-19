Suspect Wanted for a Parole Violation in the District of Columbia

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and the US Marshals Service seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect that is wanted in reference to a Parole Violation in the District of Columbia.

The suspect has been identified as 35 year-old Gregory Rivers, of Southeast, DC. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Rivers can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who has knowledge of his whereabouts should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.