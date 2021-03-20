Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1100 Block of Howard Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Homicide offense that occurred on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, in the 1100 block of Howard Road, Southeast.

 

At approximately 1:35 pm, members of the Seventh District and the Metro Transit Police responded to the Anacostia Metro Station for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male, on the platform, inside of the metro station, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

 

On Wednesday, February 24, 2021, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 49 year-old Marcus Covington, of Southwest, DC.

 

On Friday, March 19, 2021, members of the Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 26 year-old Kirk Spencer, of Southeast, DC. He has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

