March 19, 2021

CONTACT: Lora Rakowski, lora.rakowski@maryland.gov

MARYLAND STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION HOSTS TWO-DAY MEETING ON MONDAY, MARCH 22 AND TUESDAY, MARCH 23

Agenda Items Include Second Term Performance Metrics, Impacts of Interrupted Instruction and Literacy Support for Older Students

BALTIMORE, MD (March 19, 2021) – The State Board of Education will host its monthly meeting on Monday, March 22 and Tuesday, March 23 in a hybrid format. The meetings will be conducted via livestream with some Board Members attending in-person. There will be no public access to the Nancy S. Grasmick State Education Building, 200 West Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21201. Members of the public will be able to hear the audio and see presentations in real time via livestream links below. Public comment is welcome, and will follow the instructions for virtual participation.

The Monday, March 22, 2021, meeting will begin at 10 a.m., and the agenda and materials are available at: http://marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/meeting-agendas/2021/2021-03-22.aspx

The Tuesday, March 23, 2021, meeting will begin at 9 a.m., and the agenda and materials are available at: http://marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/meeting-agendas/2021/2021-03-23.aspx

Over the two days, the Board will discuss a number of agenda items organized around the State Board’s SY 2020-2021 Priorities including: second term performance metrics, impacts of interrupted instruction and literacy support for older students.

At the meeting on Tuesday, March 23, members of the public will have the opportunity to provide public comment using the Cisco application WebEx to speak live during the usual three-minute time allotments offered for public comment. Registration is limited to 10 individuals and is first come, first served. Confirmed registrants will be notified and provided information to dial into the meeting along with guidelines for participating. Comments are limited to three minutes per speaker and monitored by staff. Pre-registration is required by 3 p.m. on Monday, March 22, by calling the Office of the State Board of Education at 410-767-0467 and leaving a message, or by emailing your request to stateboard.msde@maryland.gov. Registration opens one week prior to the Board meeting date. Once the 10 person maximum is reached additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list.

More details regarding the procedure for public comment are available online: http://marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Documents/PublicCommentGuidelinesVirtualMeeting.pdf.

