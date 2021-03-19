Lake Pend Oreille State of the Lake presentation now available to view before virtual event on March 24

Anglers and other community members interested in the status of the diverse fish stocks in Lake Pend Oreille are encouraged to attend the event and watch the pre-recorded video presentation before the live event. The video is available on the State of the Lake virtual meeting page . Questions can be submitted online prior to the live meeting by using the questions form on the event page.

Fishery staff will share updates on the Lake Pend Oreille fishery and activities planned for 2021 at the annual State of the Lake public meeting online on Wednesday, March 24 starting at 6 p.m. PDT.

The live virtual event will include a short introductory presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. The public will be able to submit questions online before and during the live event. Biologists will spend most of the evening answering questions submitted relating to the presentation.

For more information or to submit a question, please visit the Lake Pend Oreille Fisheries website or contact the Panhandle Regional office at (208) 769-1414.