DOT News Release: SCHEDULE FOR PUBLIC ACCESS TO KUHIO HIGHWAY IN HANALEI

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) will open Kuhio Highway (Route 560) on the north shore of Kauai at mile marker 1 approaching Hanalei Bridge (“Hanalei Hill”) for scheduled public access beginning Saturday, March 20, 2021.

The schedule for public access will be:

Saturday, March 20 through Friday, March 26

Morning access: 5:45 a.m. to 7:45 a.m.

Afternoon access: 1:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. every day except Wednesdays

Wednesday afternoon access: 12:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Evening access: 5:45 p.m. to 10 p.m.

(Note, afternoon access was planned around Hanalei School schedule)

Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28

During access hours the highway at Hanalei Hill will be open to single lane, alternating traffic for passenger cars and light trucks. These vehicles will be escorted through the work zone by a pilot vehicle.

A detour for heavy trucks (e.g., those with payloads exceeding ¾ ton such as Ford Super Duty F-350, Ram 3500, Chevrolet Silverado 3500, and GMC Sierra 3500 or larger) has been established via Ka Haku Road, Lei O Papa Road, and Hanalei Plantation Road. Heavy trucks will not be allowed at Hanalei Hill until further notice due to concerns with loads on the highway near the landslide.

On March 29, the contractor will be on a 10-hour workday, six days a week. Public access will continue to follow the morning, afternoon, and evening schedule posted above. On Sundays, when there will be no work at the site, access will be from 5:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The public access schedule will ensure safety, efficient single lane alternating movement through the area, and necessary construction hours for the emergency repairs and long term mitigations.

Updates and the public access schedule will be posted at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/2021-hanalei-hill-landslide/ .