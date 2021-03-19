DOH News Release: Free rapid COVID-19 testing at UH West O‘ahu, March 19 & 20

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) has partnered with the University of Hawai‘i to offer 150 free COVID-19 rapid tests each day at its West O‘ahu campus in Kapolei today and Saturday, March 19 & 20.

DOH will administer testing from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Those being tested, may expect a minimum 30-minute wait time.

“As spring break comes to a close for many students and teachers, we welcome all ages to get a free COVID rapid test,” said health officials at the DOH. “Take advantage of this opportunity to get quick test results and know if you’re COVID free.”

Free parking will be available at the campus, and signs will direct traffic flow on and off campus.

Same-day tests results will be available at the test site. Results are not valid for use in the Hawai‘i Safe Travels Program.

Walk-ins will be accepted. Please bring a valid ID. Request an appointment by phone at (719) 387-1416 or email [email protected] or [email protected].